Daily Horoscope: May 4, 2023

This could be an emotional day! We’re in an affectionate mood as the moon in Libra mingles with Venus in Gemini at 3:54 AM, but be careful not to over-indulge as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries at 5:17 AM. The moon enters Scorpio at 10:32 AM, which can find us connecting with our emotions in a deep way. Intense feelings we need to acknowledge may come to the surface.

Control issues could be addressed as the moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius at 11:12 AM. Venus squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 1:40 PM, stirring confusing emotions. People might be especially sensitive. Disappointment could be in the air if a promise wasn’t fulfilled. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 8:53 PM, encouraging us to set boundaries and get clarity on expectations and the reality of what people can provide.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re focused on financial matters and perhaps settling a debt as the moon enters Scorpio. Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling disappointed by fibs or false promises from others. Even people who mean well can exaggerate at times, and today you’re dealing with your feelings regarding these let downs.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio. Your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini, squares off with Neptune in Pisces, perhaps stirring uncomfortable feelings of lack or emptiness. You may feel like you want more, but perhaps feel unsure what you want more of. Find ways to stay present!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, which can find you in a busy mood as you tackle your to-do list. You may feel disenchanted by work if things in your career haven’t been moving along as expected, as Venus in your sign squares off with Neptune in Gemini. This could be a good opportunity to rethink your goals and expectations and consider realistic ways you can achieve them.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, inspiring romance and creativity! You may be in an especially sensitive mood as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Embracing the unknown can be a powerful way to work with the day’s energy.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and encouraging you to get cozy with loved ones. You may feel sensitive today as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, especially when it comes to friendship or money.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and encouraging deep discussion. Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you and your partners getting real about past disappointments.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Scorpio. Your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini, squares off with Neptune in Pisces: If you’re feeling frustrated with your daily routine, you may be at the point where something really needs to change.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Scorpio, which can find you connecting with your feelings in an intense way. You could feel especially sensitive as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces: Make time to pamper and love yourself. Don’t indulge pessimistic thinking; instead, focus on what brings you peace.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could put you in a very sentimental mood. It’s a good time to remember that while yesterday might have been wonderful, nothing beats living in the present.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Scorpio. Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you contending with miscommunication and disappointment. Focus on what’s real, not on assumptions or guesses.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your attention turns to your career as the moon enters Scorpio, but you might also feel sentimental today as Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. There may be a longing that you’re unsure what to do with. Find ways to stay in the present and enjoy the now!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You could be considering travel plans or focusing on school as the moon enters Scorpio. Venus in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which can find you feeling sentimental. Be careful not to over-romanticize the past!