Daily Horoscope: May 5, 2022

The moon in Cancer squares off with Venus in Aries at 12:57 AM, inspiring a sensual atmosphere, and we’re eager to break free from limiting circumstances and try something new as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus at 3:21 AM. Some surprises may take place!

All times ET.

Aries

An unexpected gift may arrive as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus. You might be exploring a new way to manage your money. The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on themes like comfort and security.

Taurus

You may be shocking people with your new look or new plans as the sun and wildcard Uranus meet in your sign, Taurus. The moon in Cancer encourages communication.

Gemini

Especially wild dreams may occur as the sun meets electric Uranus in Taurus. You might feel emotionally liberated from the past. The moon in Cancer also finds you reflecting on themes like money and security.

Cancer

An unexpected social connection can form as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus. This is an exciting time to dream up plans for the future. The moon is in your sign, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Leo

Your reputation as an innovator is growing as your astrological ruler, the sun, meets electric Uranus in Taurus. But make plenty of time for rest as the moon moves through Cancer.

Virgo

An unexpected journey begins today as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus. A surprising idea may be shared. The moon in Cancer also brings a busy atmosphere in your social life.

Libra

The sun meets Uranus in Taurus, inspiring a feeling of freedom and innovation. You may settle a debt or an issue might spontaneously resolve. Your focus turns to your career as the moon moves through Cancer.

Scorpio

The sun meets wildcard Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus, which may find you running into someone unexpected, or hearing something surprising from your partner. This is an exciting time to experiment with something new, and the moon in Cancer inspires deep conversations!

Sagittarius

Your everyday routine gets shaken up as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus. But you might enjoy the change in pace! It’s an exciting time for experimentation. The moon in Cancer finds you and your partners discussing issues regarding shared resources.

Capricorn

Unexpected fun may arrive as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus. Creativity surges and innovations can be discovered. It’s an exciting time in your love life, and the moon in Cancer activates the sector of your chart that rules partnership.

Aquarius

You may be upgrading things at home as the sun meets your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus. Surprises may pop up in your personal life! The moon in Cancer inspires you to get reorganized.

Pisces

Unexpected news and surprising ideas may be shared as the sun meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Cancer inspires a playful and romantic atmosphere!