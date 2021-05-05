Daily Horoscope: May 6, 2021

The moon in dreamy Pisces connects with the sun at 4:41 AM, boosting confidence and creativity. Sweet Venus connects with powerful Pluto at 7:25 AM, making it a potent time to explore power and desire. The moon meets dreamy Neptune at 5:17 PM, encouraging us to trust our intuition.

Aries

It’s a hugely powerful day in your career and finances, dear Aries. Venus connects with Pluto, finding you gaining access to valuable resources.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus makes a harmonious connection with Pluto today, creating a powerfully transformative atmosphere! Breakthroughs in love and money take place.

Gemini

Sweet Venus mingles with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, today, bringing emotional breakthroughs. It’s a powerful time for closure, and for diving deeper into your emotional relationships. You’re getting clarity on what’s important to you.

Cancer

Darling Venus and power planet Pluto make a harmonious connection today, finding you and your partners bonding on a deep level. The moon in fellow water sign Pisces encourages open-mindedness.

Leo

It’s a powerful day in your career as Venus connects with Pluto. A transformative energy flows, and it’s a fantastic time to switch up your routine and rethink your habits.

Virgo

It’s a potent day for connection as sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto. Your love life and your creative endeavors are transformed by today’s passionate atmosphere!

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus connects with Pluto today, inspiring emotional breakthroughs and transformation. The moon in Pisces finds you reflecting on your daily routines and rituals.

Scorpio

Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Pluto today, making it a powerful day for communication in your relationships. Transformative connections take place.

Sagittarius

Fantastic and hard-to-access resources may become available to you today as Venus connects with Pluto. It’s a powerful moment in your career!

Capricorn

It’s a powerful day for connection as Venus connects with Pluto. A breakthrough takes place when it comes to desire. The moon in Pisces encourages communication.

Aquarius

Venus and Pluto make a harmonious connection, inspiring emotional breakthroughs. Your focus is also on your finances as the moon moves through abundant water sign Pisces.

Pisces

It’s a powerful moment in your social life as Venus and Pluto make a harmonious connection! You may be connecting with VIPs. Juicy information comes your way.

