Daily Horoscope: May 6, 2022

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 1:13 AM, encouraging flexibility and experimentation. Mercury in Gemini makes a helpful connection with Venus in Aries at 2:01 AM, bringing an easygoing, friendly atmosphere. The moon connects with the sun in Taurus at 3:03 AM, inspiring confidence, and we can feel especially creative as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 9:12 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Chatty Mercury in Gemini connects with sweet Venus, which is currently in your sign, Aries, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere that’s fantastic for connecting with people and sharing ideas! The moon in Cancer also finds you focused on home and family life.

Taurus

Mercury in Gemini mingles with your ruling planet Venus, which is currently in Aries, inspiring a friendly and creative atmosphere. A supportive energy flows, and the moon in Cancer encourages communication.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently in your sign, Gemini, and it connects with lovely Venus in fire sign Aries today, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere that bodes especially well for your social life. The moon in Cancer lights up the financial sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on themes like wealth and security.

Cancer

Messenger planet Mercury in Gemini mingles with Venus in Aries, which can find you feeling quite popular! An easygoing energy flows. The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to engage in whatever support that comforts your spirit!

Leo

Communication planet Mercury in Gemini connects with sweet Venus in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a fun atmosphere that’s fantastic for your social life. Minds are open, and exciting ideas can be shared. The moon in Cancer encourages you to connect with your intuition.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury makes a harmonious connection with Venus in Aries, boding well for smooth conversations concerning your career. The moon in Cancer also inspires a friendly atmosphere!

Libra

Mercury in fellow air sign Gemini connects with your ruling planet Venus, which is currently in your opposite sign Aries, which may find you connecting with someone especially fun and interesting! The moon in Cancer also brings your focus to your career.

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury in Gemini connects with Venus in Aries, inspiring a friendly and productive atmosphere, especially as the moon moves through Cancer, which can find you busy strategizing and communicating, especially with plans concerning travel, education, or publishing.

Sagittarius

Mercury in Gemini makes a helpful connection with Venus in fellow fire sign Aries inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! Creativity flows, and it’s an especially lovely time to connect with partners as the moon in Cancer encourages deep connection.

Capricorn

Communication planet Mercury in Gemini connects with lovely Venus in Aries, inspiring a sweet, easygoing atmosphere at home and as you go about your daily routine! The moon in Cancer lights up the relationship sector of your chart.

Aquarius

An easygoing atmosphere flows as messenger planet Mercury connects with sweet Venus in Aries. Good news may be heading your way. The moon in Cancer inspires a productive energy, too.

Pisces

Mercury in Gemini mingles with Venus in Aries, inspiring a friendly atmosphere that can bode well for discussions about money, security, or home. The moon in fellow water sign Cancer inspires a playful atmosphere, too!