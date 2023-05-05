Daily Horoscope: May 6, 2023

The moon in Scorpio aligns with Mars in Cancer at 1:51 AM, inspiring creativity and courage, and imaginations and intuitions get a boost as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 10:38 AM. The moon enters Sagittarius at 4:04 PM, encouraging us to break out of our usual routines and try something new. The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius at 4:41 PM, helping us connect with our inner power.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for May!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel, adventure, and higher learning! Intriguing discussions may take place as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you focused on finances. You may be organizing your bills or discussing money with a partner. Exciting developments can take place in your career as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. Powerful bonds can form as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius today, finding you in a busy mood. You may be eager to drop an old habit, and the moon’s connection with Pluto in Aquarius can inspire a helpful atmosphere for making transformations.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Deep, powerful connections may form as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. You could feel nostalgic today, perhaps generally in the mood to get cozy! The moon’s alignment with Pluto in Aquarius can find you making big changes to your routine.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging straightforward communication, and a transformative discussion can take place as the moon mingles with Pluto in fellow air sign Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Sagittarius. The moon’s supportive connection with your ruling planet Pluto, now in Aquarius, can find you making powerful changes at home.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius! Make time to focus on emotional self care. Go somewhere awe-inspiring, call a friend who you share a deep intellectual connection with. The moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius, which could bring intriguing information your way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Sagittarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon’s connection with Pluto in Aquarius urges you to connect deeply with your inner voice. This can be a powerful time for meditation or spiritual exploration. An emotional breakthrough may take place.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules friendship. Your influence can be quite strong at this time as the moon mingles with Pluto, currently in your zodiac sign.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and perhaps bringing you some recognition or reward at this time! The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius, which can put you in an especially inspired, imaginative mood.