Daily Horoscope: May 6, 2026

Something is asking to be looked at honestly today, and the sky isn’t being particularly patient about it. Pluto stationing retrograde is the biggest energy of the day, a transit that has a way of surfacing what you’ve been too busy to address. Some things you’ve been managing from a comfortable distance are about to require your full attention. The Moon trining Mercury makes it easier than usual to put words to things that have been living in the back of your mind, stargazer. Use that window. The conversations you have today, with yourself or someone else, have the potential to change something. Let them.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re so used to being the most certain person in the room that you sometimes forget other people have useful things to say. Not every conversation is a debate, Aries, and not every opinion is a challenge to yours. Someone in your life has a perspective today that could genuinely change how you’re looking at something. The trick is staying curious long enough to hear it out.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been loyal to certain ideas about yourself for so long they’ve started to feel like facts. Venus, still trining Makemake, is gently suggesting that some of those stories are overdue for a rewrite, Taurus. Not the big dramatic kind — just an honest look at whether who you were five years ago is still who you’re choosing to be. Growth doesn’t have to be a crisis. It can just be a decision.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind and your heart don’t always agree, which is putting it generously. But the Moon trining your ruling planet Mercury today has them unusually in sync, Gemini. Whatever you’ve been trying to articulate — to someone else or just to yourself — today is the day it actually comes out right. Don’t overthink the delivery. Just say the thing. You’ll surprise yourself with how good it feels.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

There’s a tension today between what you feel and what you think you’re supposed to do about it. Your ruling Moon, squaring Saturn in Capricorn, is asking you to be responsible with your emotions, which honestly isn’t always fair. But the Moon trining Mercury is giving you the words, Cancer. Use them. The people who deserve to understand where you’re at actually want to. Let them.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You hold yourself to a standard most people wouldn’t even attempt, and you do it so naturally that you’ve stopped noticing the weight of it. But there’s a difference between high standards and an unwinnable game, Leo. Today is worth asking which one you’ve actually been playing. The version of you that exists right now, today, is already worth something. You don’t have to earn it again tomorrow.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re so good at optimizing everything around you that you sometimes forget to ask whether any of it is making you happy. The Moon, trining your ruling planet Mercury, is a rare moment of emotional and mental alignment, Virgo. Don’t spend it troubleshooting. Do something today that has absolutely nothing to do with being useful.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve spent so long weighing every option that some decisions have just made themselves without you. That’s not balance, Libra, that’s avoidance with good aesthetics. Venus is still trining Makemake today, giving you the confidence to actually choose something and mean it. A lukewarm yes has never gotten you anywhere worth going. Pick a side. Commit to it. See what happens.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, stations retrograde today, and if anyone can handle that kind of internal pressure, it’s you. This isn’t destruction, Scorpio — it’s excavation. The next several months are going to ask you to look honestly at the foundations you’ve built your life on. Some of them will hold. Some of them were never as solid as you told yourself. Time to find out which is which.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Freedom is your highest value, which is beautiful until it becomes an excuse to never fully land anywhere. Jupiter in Cancer has been asking you to reckon with that for a while now, Sagittarius. The life you actually want probably requires you to stay in one place long enough to build something. Not forever. Just longer than feels comfortable. Depth and freedom aren’t mutually exclusive. You just haven’t tested that theory yet.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon, squaring your ruling planet, Saturn, today, is creating friction between what you think you should be doing and what you actually need. Here’s the thing, Capricorn — rest is not a reward you have to earn. You’ve been treating it like one for years, and it’s catching up with you. Productivity is not a personality. Give yourself a break today and mean it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve built an impressive system for turning feelings into concepts. Something hurts, and suddenly it’s a fascinating psychological phenomenon worth analyzing from a safe distance. It’s a good trick, Aquarius, but it has a ceiling. There’s something going on emotionally right now that doesn’t need a theory or a framework. It just needs you to actually sit with it. Try that today.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You have a long history of shrinking yourself to fit into spaces that were never quite built for you. It’s so automatic at this point you barely notice you’re doing it, Pisces. Today is a good day to take up the space you actually deserve. Not aggressively. Just fully. Stop editing yourself down before anyone has even asked you to.

Pisces monthly horoscope