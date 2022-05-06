Daily Horoscope: May 7, 2022

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, stirring up deep, powerful emotions. We’re feeling a boost of willpower as the sun in Taurus mingles with Mars in Pisces at 5:48 AM, and the moon connects with Jupiter in Pisces 6:25 AM, inspiring an expansive atmosphere. The moon enters Leo at 7:50 AM, encouraging us to connect with our hearts. Communication kicks up and we’re feeling affectionate as the moon connects with Mercury in Gemini at 4:49 PM and Venus in Aries at 8:01 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The sun in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Pisces, inspiring creativity and perhaps boding well for your finances. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring romance and creativity!

Taurus

The sun, currently in your sign, Taurus, connects with Mars in Pisces, which may find you making exciting social connections. The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to your home and family life!

Gemini

The sun in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, energizing you creatively and maybe propelling things forward in your career! The moon enters Leo, activating the communication sector of your chart, bringing some exciting conversations your way.

Cancer

The sun in Taurus makes a helpful connection with Mars in Pisces, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere! Exciting ideas can be shared. The moon enters Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security.

Leo

Your astrological ruler, the sun, currently in Taurus, connects with action planet Mars in Pisces, which can find you connecting with folks interested in investing in you! The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on nourishing your body and spirit.

Virgo

The sun in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, which may find you having an exciting discussion with a partner or connecting with energizing people. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Libra

The sun in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, inspiring a productive, problem solving energy! The moon enters Leo, activating the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Scorpio

The sun in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Mars in Pisces, which may find you in playful mood, but you’re also feeling courageous and perhaps a bit competitive! The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to your career.

Sagittarius

The sun in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, finding you energized to take care of chores at home and get organized at work. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring you to plan your next adventure!

Capricorn

The sun in Taurus mingles with Mars in Pisces, inspiring a playful, high-spirited energy, and exciting conversations can take place. The moon enters Leo, which may find you settling a debt.

Aquarius

The sun in Taurus connects with Mars in Pisces, which may bring productive conversations about your career. The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, activating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Pisces

The sun in Taurus connects with Mars, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, which can find you having an exciting conversation! You may be feeling especially confident at this time. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to get reorganized!