Daily Horoscope: May 7, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius squares off Saturn in Pisces at 2:12 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries, and sweet Venus enters sensitive water sign Cancer at 5:58 AM, inspiring a sentimental and protective atmosphere between lovers. Intuition and creativity get a boost.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus enters Cancer today, which can inspire a warm, cozy atmosphere at home. You may be redecorating your space or entertaining loved ones. You and a lover could be connecting on a deeper level.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus enters Cancer today, which could bring good news! A love letter could arrive in your inbox. An easygoing atmosphere flows in your social life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Sweet Venus enters Cancer, which could bring a lovely gift your way. Venus in Cancer could also bode well for you financially! Exciting developments regarding whatever you want to build in your life may unfold.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Love and money planet Venus enters your sign today, which can find you feeling especially charming and attractive! Attracting what you desire may come easily to you at this time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus enters Cancer today, which could find you eager to get away from it all. A trip to a house on a private beach or a peaceful spa weekend is calling your name. You and a crush or lover could share some secrets at this time.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus enters Cancer, which could stir excitement in your social life. This can be a fun time to meet new friends, network, and reconnect with your partners on an intellectual level.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus enters Cancer today, which could find you thinking about the future of your relationships, both romantic and otherwise: Are you partnered with someone you want to build something with? Is this someone who gets your vision for your career and long-term goals?

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring an easygoing, open-hearted atmosphere! Travel plans could be coming together. A new opportunity may come your way. Exciting ideas can be shared.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus enters Cancer today, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for letting go of the past and connecting more deeply with your partners. A merging of hearts (or outside of your love life, wallets) may take place over the coming weeks.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus enters your opposite sign Cancer today, activating the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring an easygoing, sweet, and caring atmosphere within your relationships! This is a great time to meet someone new or connect with someone special in a deeper way. Even if you’re not looking for love, platonic relationships can also receive benefits at this time.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus enters Cancer today, which can create an easygoing, kind-hearted atmosphere around you. People may be cheerful and helpful as you go about your day. Your romantic partners can act particularly helpful, perhaps assisting you around the house or helping you tend to a problem.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring a fun, passionate atmosphere. Venus in Cancer can bode well for your love life and your creativity. An exciting celebration could take place!