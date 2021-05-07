Daily Horoscope: May 8, 2021

The moon in Aries clashes with fiery Mars at 1:35 AM, which may find us feeling confrontational, but a jovial atmosphere flows as Venus clashes with Jupiter at 9:38 AM. The moon connects with Saturn at 10:18 AM, helping us set boundaries. We’re in the mood to socialize as Venus enters Gemini at 10:01 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Keep your spending in check as Venus clashes with Jupiter today before changing signs. Venus enters Gemini later on, which may bring some messages of love your way!

Taurus

It’s a busy day for your ruling planet Venus: First, it clashes with Jupiter, finding you feeling expansive and lucky, then it enters Gemini, boding well for your finances.

Gemini

Venus and Jupiter square off, finding you reflecting deeply on what’s important to you, and Venus enters your sign later today, finding you feeling especially charming and attractive!

Cancer

Venus squares off with Jupiter, inspiring a fun social atmosphere, but Venus enters Gemini later, finding you valuing your privacy.

Leo

A dynamic change in your relationships takes place as sweet Venus clashes with jovial Jupiter: Things are growing or opening up. Venus enters Gemini later today, boding well for your social life and popularity.

Virgo

Venus and Jupiter square off, which is thrilling, but be careful not to over-indulge. Venus enters Gemini later today, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules your career and public life.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Jupiter, inspiring profound connections! Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini later on, creating a light and easy energy.

Scorpio

Venus and Jupiter clash, finding you and your partners connecting on a deep level. Venus enters air sign Gemini later today, finding you and your partners discussing shared values—and shared resources, like money.

Sagittarius

Venus squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing exciting news your way. Try not to indulge in gossip! Venus enters your opposite sign Gemini later on, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart.

Capricorn

Venus and Jupiter clash, bringing a burst of romance. Just watch your spending! Venus enters Gemini later today, finding you updating your wardrobe and rethinking your beauty routine.

Aquarius

Try not to over-indulge as Venus clashes with Jupiter, but do enjoy the expansive, joyful feeling in your personal life! Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini today, too, bringing blessings to your love life, as well as boosting creativity.

Pisces

Sweet Venus clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter today, inspiring a fun, social atmosphere. Just watch out for exaggerations! Venus enters Gemini later on, bringing blessings to your home and family.

