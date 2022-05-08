Daily Horoscope: May 8, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 1:41 PM, which could bring some surprises, and we may feel ready to change course or make a big decision as the moon squares off with the sun in Taurus at 8:31 PM. You may face an inner struggle regarding security, or want to try something new!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo inspires you to have fun today! But it would be wise to watch your spending: Make time to think about how you want to invest your money, time, and energy.

Taurus

The moon in Leo lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, and you might shake things up at home! You may also be feeling nostalgic at this time.

Gemini

The moon in Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart, and surprising news comes your way as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer

The moon in luxurious Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and you may be making some important decisions regarding how you will invest your time, energy, and resources as the moon squares off with the sun in Taurus.

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo: The world is finally on your emotional wavelength! You’re ready to shake things up in your career as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo

The moon moves through Leo today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Your imagination can be especially active and creative at this moment! If you make time to connect with your inner voice, you may find an intriguing message.

Libra

The moon is in Leo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and you might connect with unexpected people as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio

The moon is in Leo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and you may be making important decisions about who you want to partner with as the moon squares off with the sun in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring a fun, adventurous atmosphere, especially as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging experimentation.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo can find you focused on finances today, especially themes like bills and money you share with partners. Unexpected desires arise as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus!

Aquarius

The moon in Leo lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, and you may be making important decisions regarding your personal life as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Uranus as well as the sun, both in Taurus.

Pisces

The moon in Leo finds you busy tackling your chores and getting reorganized. Unexpected news may be shared as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.