Daily Horoscope: May 8, 2025

Neptune and the waxing gibbous Moon face off in direct opposition, highlighting the dissonance between where we are and where we wish to be. The former celestial body’s placement on the cusp of Pisces and Aries creates an even more paradoxical energy as water and fire energy pull us in opposite directions. The Moon’s placement on the cusp of Virgo and Libra is also notable, helping to sharpen the contrast between pragmatism and idealism. Acknowledging pitfalls and shortcomings is understandably difficult. Prepare for some discomfort as you proceed. However, keep your heart locked on the fact that great prosperity awaits on the other side of this recognition.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet moves further into its favorable sextile with Makemake retrograde under Leo and Libra, respectively. This alignment helps push you toward recalibration and reconnection with your external environment so that you can, in turn, become more acquainted with your internal environment. The stars offer a gentle reminder that a better understanding of the world creates a better understanding of ourselves.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus and the waxing gibbous Moon form a harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Virgo. A familiar chapter is coming to a close, which understandably raises concerns about what lies in the opaque unknown just beyond its final page. But rest assured, Taurus: stagnating within the confines of your comfort zone is in no way a better fate.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet holds firm in its conjunction with Eris and Chiron, a potent combination that also forms a favorable sextile with Jupiter. The positive relationship between your communicative ruling planet, Mercury, and prosperous Jupiter is an incredibly fortuitous cosmic sign. Emotional healing, personal growth, and professional advancement are all more likely. It’s time to reap the fruits of your labor.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a direct opposition to Neptune, increasing conflict between the world you want to live in and the world in which you actually reside. In some cases, the gap between the two can never fully be bridged. Don’t underestimate the power of shrinking this gulf even slightly. Change doesn’t need to be dramatic to be effective.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mars and Makemake move further into their positive sextile under your celestial domain and Libra. As someone with significant influence on others, you have a particularly potent power to enact favorable change in the world around you. The stars urge you to take this responsibility seriously and uphold the noble, albeit arduous, task of leaving your surroundings better than how you found them.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Jupiter and the conjunction of Eris, Chiron, and your ruling planet, Mercury, maintain their sextile in Gemini and Aries. Neither celestial domain shares a ruling element with your Sun sign, which might create some feelings of instability or insecurity. The flirtatious aspect between lucky Jupiter and this potent combination signals an upcoming alchemy of past pain into present power.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The trine between Venus and Pluto continues, but it won’t be around forever. Make sure you’re capitalizing on opportunities to pursue your passions when you can, Libra. Indeed, there will always be a reason why right now isn’t a good time. True progress comes from pushing past those reasons and finding the one, small reason to try anyway.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto and the waxing gibbous Moon pass through a brief but potent trine in Aquarius and Libra, two air-ruled signs that encourage a creative, extroverted approach that doesn’t necessarily align with your usual MO. Exploring new ways of interacting with the world around you is never a bad thing, Scorpio. The stars urge you to take this opportunity to learn and grow.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet forms a fleeting but notable square with the waxing gibbous Moon, suggesting an inability or unwillingness to let go of the burdens that are weighing you down. Your plate is only so big, Sagittarius. As impressive as it would be to pile more and more obligations on top of it, at some point, you’re going to run out of room.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waxing gibbous Moon moves through a brief opposition to your ruling planet, Saturn, indicating friction that might be hindering your personal growth. You can’t keep carrying the past with you like a giant ball and chain, Capricorn. Take the wisdom, but leave the weight of those experiences behind. You can’t change the past. But you can change the future.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and the waxing gibbous Moon move through a fortuitous trine under Taurus and Virgo, creating an earth-dominant energy that will help stabilize and ground you. Eccentrically floating from one pursuit to the next is fun and all, but you mustn’t underestimate the benefits of locking in on one pursuit that truly speaks to your heart. One full commitment in place of several half-formed obligations.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet directly opposes the waxing gibbous Moon, shining a revealing light on the gap between where you want to be and where you actually are. As tempting as it might be to let this dissonance dishearten you, take this as the cosmic blessing that it is, Pisces. Identifying this gulf is the first step in shrinking it.

