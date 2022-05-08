Daily Horoscope: May 9, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 8:39 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries and focus on our responsibilities. We’re navigating emotional obstacles: Some people may feel quite aloof or detached, while others feel like they need to cool down about something, but the moon enters logical earth sign Virgo at 6:53 PM, helping us analyze things, and be productive (if need be).

All times ET.

Aries

While the moon in Leo usually finds you in a playful mood, you might be feeling quite serious today as you reflect on your hopes for the future. The moon enters Virgo, inspiring you to get to work making your dreams come true!

Taurus

The moon is in Leo, which usually finds you focused on home and family, but your attention is also pulled to your career and reputation today. Your focus turns to fun, romance, and creativity as the moon enters Virgo!

Gemini

You may have to overcome some communication delays or obstacles as the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Virgo later, bringing a more grounding atmosphere and shifting your focus to home and family life.

Cancer

You may be seriously focused on financial matters as the moon in Leo opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius today. You could be rethinking your budget or setting boundaries around money. The moon enters Virgo, helping communication along.

Leo

Boundaries, responsibilities, and other important matters are up for discussion today as the moon in your sign opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Virgo, also bringing your focus to finances.

Virgo

As the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, your work-life balance is an important theme. Staying on top of your responsibilities includes creating time for rest and relaxation! The moon enters your sign later on, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Libra

Your social life may feel more quiet than usual as the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius! Or you might find yourself setting some important boundaries. The moon enters Virgo, finding you focused on finances.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries between your public and personal lives. Your focus turns to friendship as the moon enters Virgo.

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius which can find you having a serious conversation, and you focus turns to your career and reputation as the moon enters hardworking earth sign Virgo.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which may find you rethinking your budget or having important conversations about money or other material resources. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing some flexibility and perhaps a change of pace or scenery.

Aquarius

The moon in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, finding you navigating important conversations about expectations or boundaries in your relationships. Discussions about money or shared resources may pick up as the moon enters Virgo.

Pisces

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you under pressure to accomplish goals, but this alignment can also help you realize the important of scheduling enough time to rest and relax! The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, too, bringing your attention to your relationships.