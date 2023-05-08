Daily Horoscope: May 9, 2023

The moon in Capricorn makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Pisces at 5:39 AM, inspiring a productive atmosphere as we go about our responsibilities. The moon aligns with Mercury retrograde in Taurus at 7:28 AM, stirring an introspective atmosphere. The sun meets Uranus in Taurus at 3:56 PM, making it easy to break from free monotonous routines and experiment with something new!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun joins Uranus in Taurus, which could find you exploring a radical new approach to money. You can feel inspired to take a risk, but don’t put what makes you feel secure in life on the line.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun meets Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which could find you liberating yourself from the past in some significant way! Astrologers sometimes call your zodiac sign predictable, but today, most people can’t anticipate what you’ll do next!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun joins Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having an emotional breakthrough. You may have an unusual dream that sparks some change within you. You can learn something surprising about yourself as you connect with your inner voice.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Unexpected shake-ups could take place in your social life as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus. You may connect with unexpected, rebellious, experimental people; a chance encounter might take place.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your astrological ruler, the sun, joins Uranus in Taurus today, which can mark a radical new beginning in your career or life in the public eye. You could make a surprising or even rebellious move at this time!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun meets Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus today, which could find you embarking on an unexpected adventure. Surprising opportunities may arrive! There could be a change in your travel or educational plans.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You and a partner could have a surprising discussion about money today as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus. Themes like security are on your mind, but you may also be itching to explore a risky move. Can a balance be found between experimentation and stability?

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun joins Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus today, which could find you having a chance encounter! You may learn something unexpected about a partner. A surprising alliance might form.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Unexpected changes could take place in your daily routine as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus. This is a great time to kick an old habit or try a new routine, as this planetary alignment supports change.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun joins Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which could bring unexpected romance and fun your way! Shake-ups could take place, but maybe it’s good to get out of a rut. Unexpected sources of creative inspiration may be found.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun meets your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus today, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. You could be breaking away from the past in some significant way, and perhaps making surprising changes at home and in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Unexpected news may arrive as the sun meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus. A brilliant idea that changes a great deal in your life can be shared. Surprises could pop up in your neighborhood!