Daily Horoscope: May 9, 2025

A nearly full waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Makemake retrograde under Libra today, serving as a cosmic call to analyze our progress thus far. What is currently working and serving you in your life? Celebrate those wins. What is bringing you more grief than joy? Consider the changes you could implement to alleviate the weight of these burdens. With Venus slowly moving into a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde (and, in turn, the Moon), there’s a high likelihood that these burdens have to do with money, your sense of self, or intimate relationships—three complex aspects of life that are often tangled up with one another. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The waxing gibbous Moon joins the favorable sextile between your ruling planet and Makemake retrograde under Leo and Libra, making it easier to navigate difficult conflict in close relationships. Remember, Aries: sometimes, the best way to deal with seemingly never-ending tension is to know when it’s time to walk away. After a certain point, is all the effort really worth it?

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Mars hold their trine in Aries and Leo, maintaining a fiery spirit that helps increase passion and physical pleasure. As someone who already tends to have an all-or-nothing personality, this type of upward swing can be thrilling but also a little dangerous. Too much of anything can quickly turn sour, Taurus. The stars urge you to enjoy in moderation.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury is slowly moving out of its conjunction with Eris and Chiron under Aries, but the effects of this potent combination linger. A direct opposition between your ruling planet and instinctual Haumea retrograde is fast approaching, and it would be wise to get all your ducks in a row now. Confirming your beliefs and values helps smooth bumpy roads.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Makemake retrograde under Libra, signaling a need to analyze the internal and external environments you’ve curated for yourself. This particular lunar phase invites us to consider what is and isn’t working in our lives and to base our next steps on these discoveries. It’s high time you start helping yourself out, too, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun and Uranus’ conjunction grows stronger in Taurus, increasing this alignment’s tangible effects on your home life, self-esteem, and sense of security. This is a tumultuous alignment but not necessarily a bad one, Leo. Use these unpredictable shake-ups to test your improvisational skills. It’s far easier to practice troubleshooting when the trouble is actively happening. Don’t miss this opportunity.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet is slowly moving out of its conjunction with Eris and Chiron under Aries, but it’s not over quite yet. Pay attention to the parts of yourself that feel like they’re bursting at the seams. Whether a rebellious spirit or emotional healing that still needs to happen, these unsettled parts of yourself are clues leading you to greater evolution.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus slowly moves into a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under Aries and your celestial domain, a strong alignment which will force you to confront the parts of your internal and external environments that are no longer serving you the way they once did (if they ever did at all). Don’t underestimate the power of your surroundings to affect your well-being, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde is approaching a direct opposition to Mercury under your sign and Taurus. Once this alignment locks into place, self-doubt is sure to follow. Take this time to outline your goals, values, and principles now before this cosmic shake-up makes doing so too arduous of a task. A little bit of mental and emotional prep can go a long way, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The sextile between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron continues in Gemini and Aries. This air- and fire-ruled alignment has the potential for explosive energy or a fizzling out of emotional flames. Seek balance during this time, Sagittarius. The positive nature of the sextile is promising, but not a guarantee that things will feel effortless.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Ceres’ conjunction continues under Pisces, reminding you that taking care of others requires you to take care of yourself. How can you expect to be a bastion of support if you’re barely hanging on yourself? Stabilize your ground so that you may lead others more courageously. Self-care isn’t superfluous. It’s an absolute necessity, and this alignment is reminding you of that.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As the conjunction of the Sun and your ruling planet, Uranus, grows stronger, your willingness to step up in the face of the chaotic or unexpected increases. Why wait around for someone else to take the first step when it could be you who does it, Aquarius? Have faith in your abilities to lead the way. Others will naturally follow.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Pluto’s sextile grows stronger in Aries and Aquarius, creating a fire- and air-ruled energy that could range from creatively explosive to tragically snuffed out. Following your dreams is a noble pursuit, but make sure you aren’t ignoring nagging feelings in your stomach in order to do so. The stars urge you to listen to that inner voice, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.