Daily Horoscope: November 1, 2020

The moon in Taurus connects with Neptune at 5:32 AM, inspiring a creative and healing atmosphere, and we’re feeling grand and generous as the moon connects with Jupiter at 11:07 AM. Mercury retrograde clashes with Saturn at 2:06 PM, finding us confronting blocks around communication. Things are moving slowly. Be cautious and responsible. The moon connects with Pluto at 2:14 PM and Saturn at 9:29 PM, encouraging us to reflect on power and boundaries.

Aries

Communication in your partnerships has been slowed thanks to Mercury retrograde, and your patience is tested as it clashes with stubborn Saturn. The moon in Taurus encourages you to find pleasure even if things aren’t moving as quickly as you like.

Taurus

Communication planet Mercury is retrograde, finding you reorganizing your schedule, but it’s difficult to get the information you need as Mercury clashes with Saturn. The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to pamper yourself as you contend with these obstacles.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, finding you running into past lovers, and communication obstacles take place as Mercury clashes with Saturn today. The moon in Taurus encourages you to slow down and rest.

Cancer

Communication obstacles flare up in your relationships today as Mercury retrograde clashes with Saturn. Take it slow. Reach out to your friends and enjoy sensual pleasures as the moon moves through Taurus.

Leo

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through Taurus, but communication issues—especially concerning scheduling—flare up as Mercury retrograde clashes with Saturn.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, encouraging you to break out of your usual routine, but your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, finding you frustrated about finances, especially as it clashes with Saturn. Obstacles arrive for you to problem solve.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you sorting out tricky financial concerns, and communication feels slow and difficult as Mercury, which is currently retrograde in your sign, clashes with Saturn. Take it slow, and don’t get down on yourself if you feel indecisive today.

Scorpio

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and blocks around communication are confronted as Mercury clashes with Saturn. Don’t force yourself to discuss something you’re not sure how you feel about yet.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus inspires you to reorganize your workspace today, but communication obstacles—especially in your social life and finances—take place as Mercury retrograde clashes with Saturn.

Capricorn

Communication planet Mercury is retrograde, and today it clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, finding you frustrated about issues in your career. The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus, encouraging you to have fun. Find ways to enjoy yourself, even if things in your career are moving slowly.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus finds you getting cozy at home today, but Mercury is retrograde and clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, finding you frustrated about communication blocks.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus brings news your way, but communication blocks find you frustrated as Mercury retrograde clashes with Saturn. Things are moving slowly now, but it won’t always be that way!

