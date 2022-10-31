Daily Horoscope: November 1, 2022

The moon in Aquarius squares off with the sun in Scorpio at 2:37 AM, which can find us feeling eager to make a change. Desire and longing are sparked as the moon squares off with Venus in Scorpio at 7:05 AM. Surprises may pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 4:54 PM! The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius at 7:22 PM, encouraging us to focus on our responsibilities. This might be a period of flux, and decisions could be made to today: Knowing your long-term goals and being clear on your boundaries can help!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life and inspiring a fun atmosphere for connecting with friends, enjoying your hobbies, and valuing the intellectual connection you share with your partners. Deep conversations can take place as the moon squares off with Mercury in Scorpio.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius squares off with the sun and your ruling planet Venus, both in Scorpio, which can find you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) making decisions about future plans. Your choices may be unconventional as the moon meets with Uranus, currently in your sign, Taurus. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps finding you taking on new responsibilities.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius squares off with the sun and Venus in Scorpio, and Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making unexpected changes to your plans. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps finding you exploring new standards to live by.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Unexpected gifts and meaningful collaborations may come up as the moon in Aquarius squares off with the sun and Venus in Scorpio, and Uranus in Taurus. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you and your partners setting important boundaries around money or other shared resources.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius and squares off with the sun and Venus in Scorpio, then with Uranus in Taurus, which can find your partners at crossroads in their lives. You and your partners could be setting new boundaries or exploring new commitments as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

A tremendous shift in your daily routine may take place as the moon in Aquarius squares off with the sun and Venus in Scorpio, and with wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you reworking your schedule as you consider your most important responsibilities.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Something you deeply desire may be within reach as the moon in fellow air sign Aquarius squares off with the sun and with your ruling planet Venus in Scorpio. The moon also squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can stir up unexpected emotions; boundaries might be set or expectations raised as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your focus may be on your home and family life today as the moon moves through Aquarius. The moon squares off with the sun and Venus, both in your sign, and Uranus in Taurus, which can find you and your partners addressing unexpected emotions. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a grounding, focused atmosphere that’s good for discussing plans and boundaries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Aquarius lights up the communication sector of your chart, and your intuition is especially strong as the moon squares off with the sun and Venus in Scorpio. The moon also squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring an unexpected change in plans. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, finding you exploring a new plan or agreement.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Aquarius squares off with the sun and Venus in fellow water sign Scorpio, which could inspire an intriguing shift in your social life. Unexpected thrills may arrive as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon meets your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, finding you exploring an agreement concerning money or resources.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your feelings. Shifts in your career may take place as the moon squares off with the sun and Venus in Scorpio. Shifts could also arrive at home as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon meets your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your sign, which can find you reconnecting with your sense of duty.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius squares off with the sun and Venus in fellow water sign Scorpio, and then with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you exploring surprising ideas. Meaningful conversations take place. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps finding you setting important boundaries, especially around your time and energy.