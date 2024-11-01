Daily Horoscope: November 1, 2024

As Mercury and Uranus retrograde’s opposition continues, the former planet and celestial ruler of communication, expansion, and intellect forms a harmonious trine with Neptune retrograde in Pisces. Neptune is Pisces’ ruling planet, which makes this placement particularly strong. A positive aspect between Mercury and Neptune offers a chance to pay closer attention to your dreams and aspirations. Finding time to prioritize these ambitions can make all the difference when it comes to mental and emotional well-being. Allow Uranus’ topsy-turvy energy to shake new ideas loose and inspire you. The muse can and often does appear as a challenge. Now, the stars call you to rise to this occasion.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and Mercury form a harmonious trine on the cusp of two signs. Your ruling planet sits between Cancer and Leo, while Mercury creeps through the space between Scorpio and Sagittarius. Two water and fire combinations make for a somewhat conflicting internal experience. This alignment suggests a need for balance between getting what you want and becoming a martyr unnecessarily.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ ongoing transit through Sagittarius provides an exciting, easygoing approach to matters of love or finance. As someone who naturally leans toward the materialistic, this is especially enjoyable for you, Taurus. Revel in these riches while they’re here, but remember not to leave yourself with no emotional or financial resources in the process. Spend your time, energy, and money wisely.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury forms a harmonious trine with Neptune retrograde, providing the perfect cosmic backdrop for pursuing goals and ambitions you might’ve put off out of convenience, logic, or others’ sakes. In your efforts to make sure everyone likes you, you’ve started to dishonor the one person that matters the most: yourself. It’s time to start looking out for No. 1, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The new Moon goes dark in Scorpio, conjuring greater introspection and rest. When embarking on new endeavors becomes too overwhelming, you tend to shut down as a protective measure. With the restorative new Moon in power-centric Scorpio, the stars urge you to take a breather and get your ducks in a row so the coming days are a little easier.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s conjunction with the new Moon places a notable priority on slowing down and recharging. Now is the time to get your plans in order so that you can act more quickly under more energizing lunar phases. Don’t underestimate the progress you can make during this “downtime,” Leo. There is plenty of work to be done for the future.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, continues its harmonious trine with Neptune retrograde today. Under the influence of this positive aspect, the stars urge you to reflect on dreams and aspirations that you’ve thrown to the wayside for whatever reason. Do these ideas still move you? Inspire you? If so, perhaps it’s not time to put them away just yet, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ transit through Sagittarius makes love and finances more exciting than normal. Keep your heart and mind open to new possibilities today, Libra. Sagittarius’ aspirational influence will help motivate you toward new endeavors and investments that offer promises of great rewards. With Makemake’s ongoing placement in your sign, a cosmic connection between our dreams and beliefs strengthens. Lean into it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The new Moon goes dark in your celestial domain, heightening feelings of emotional rest and introspection. Energy might feel low during this time, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The experiences and lessons you are absorbing take time to process fully. Allow the blanket of the dark Moon to act as a comforting blanket, providing restful solace and peace.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s ongoing transit through Gemini increases flexibility within new environments and perspectives. Use this energy to your advantage while it’s here, Sagittarius. Not everyone gets it right all of the time, indeed, not even you. Don’t underestimate the universe’s ability to teach you something new. Evolution is a constant, never-ending pursuit, which can be an arduous but exhilarating concept.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A conjunction between the Sun and New Moon forms a harmonious trine with your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, in Pisces. The cosmos has called you to release undue stress and obligations for weeks now, and the cover of the dark Moon provides the perfect opportunity to finally do it. You have more control over whether things get easier than you think.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus’ direct opposition to Mercury increases the chances of surprising conversations, outbursts, or unexpected discoveries. Of course, this is both a blessing and a curse. Don’t be afraid to be curious and explore new possibilities. But at the same time, Aquarius, be careful that you’re not turning your nose up at a good thing for the sake of being eccentric.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde’s auspicious trine with Mercury continues to strengthen the imagination and your connection to your internal shadow self. You tend to lean toward self-pity, assuming that things won’t work out before you even try because it’s easier to be right than disappointed. The stars urge you to consider that this cynicism might do more harm than good.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.