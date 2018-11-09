Daily Horoscope: November 10, 2018

The moon in free-spirited Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde at 2:55 PM before connecting with Mars at 4:59 PM, creating an easygoing and social energy. The moon connects with Uranus at 10:35 PM to bring surprises before entering down-to-earth Capricorn at 10:55 PM.



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Stay flexible today, Scorpio—security is on your mind, but that shouldn’t mean resisting change. News comes your way as the moon enters Capricorn this evening.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign for most of today, encouraging you to focus on self-care. An easy vibe around communication is flowing! Your focus turns to money tonight when the moon enters Capricorn.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You like to stay productive, Capricorn; however, today’s moon in Sagittarius reminds you that sometimes the most productive thing you can do is sleep! The moon enters your sign tonight, encouraging you to focus on self-care.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re busy socializing today, thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. However, you’re in a much quieter mood this evening when the moon enters Capricorn. Catch up on rest!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success today, and as usual, your intuition will lead you to the right places. You’re in the mood to hang out with friends this evening as the moon enters Capricorn.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius for most of the day, finding you in an adventurous mood and making exciting social connections! Your focus turns to your work and reputation as the moon enters Capricorn tonight.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

So many changes are taking place, Taurus, and while you might spend much of the day exhausted from these shifts, you’re eager to get out of the house tonight when the moon enters Capricorn.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your focus is on your relationships today, Gemini, thanks to the moon in your opposite sign, Sagittarius—which also enters Capricorn to illuminate the intimacy sector of your chart!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a busy but fun day for you, Cancer—you’re enjoying yourself as you cross items off your to-do list! Your focus turns to relationships tonight as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re in a fun mood today, Leo, but the moon will enter hard-working Capricorn tonight, reminding you that you need to get organized and focus on your work.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You move through many emotions today, Virgo, but your energy shifts as the moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in a busy and talkative mood today, Libra—but the energy shifts this evening as the moon enters Capricorn, putting you in a nostalgic mood, eager to spend time at home and with family.

