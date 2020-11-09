Daily Horoscope: November 10, 2020

The sun connects with Neptune at 12:12 AM, encouraging us to follow where our imagination leads and to explore our intuitive hunches, but stay grounded and keep paranoia in check as the Virgo moon opposes Neptune at 3:43 PM. The moon connects with the sun at 4:53 PM, bringing a boost in confidence. Mercury enters Scorpio at 4:56 PM, finding us moving forward with the conversations that were stalled during last month’s Mercury retrograde. The moon mingles with Jupiter at 10:55 PM, encouraging generosity and optimism, and connects with Pluto at 11:20 PM, helping us connect with our deepest emotions. It’s a great time to try something new and adjust a habit.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

You might not be able to verbalize what’s taking place within you right now, but it’s magical. Mercury re-enters Scorpio after its recent retrograde, helping you figure out your finances, especially when it comes to taxes, debts, and shared resources.

Taurus

Sympathy flows as the sun connects with mystical Neptune. Mercury enters Scorpio, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging open communication in your partnerships.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Scorpio, helping you organize your schedule after a confusing few weeks of reorganization and delays. Easy energy flows in your career today.

Cancer

Romance is in the air as the sun mingles with whimsical Neptune! It’s a sweep-you-off-your-feet kind of energy…enjoy! Love letters arrive as Mercury enters fellow water sign Scorpio.

Leo

A beautiful, healing energy flows today as your ruling heavenly body, the Sun, connects with mystical Neptune. Make time for your spiritual practice! Communication at home and with your family picks up as Mercury enters Scorpio.

Virgo

It’s a lovely day in your relationships as the sun mingles with Neptune, inspiring an open-hearted, creative atmosphere—plus, Mercury enters Scorpio, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and clearing up misunderstandings and delays.

Libra

Communication about your finances kicks up as Mercury enters Scorpio: Delays and frustrations that took place over the last few weeks finally start clearing up! Creativity flows as the sun mingles with artistic Neptune.

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury enters your sign today, Scorpio! Finally, many of the miscommunications and delays that took place over the last few weeks will clear up. Romance flows as the sun mingles with dreamy Neptune. It’s an exciting time to connect!

Sagittarius

Make time for your spiritual practice today, Sagittarius! Mercury enters Scorpio, helping you connect with your intuition. Plus the sun mingles with Neptune, encouraging you to connect with your ancestors and cleanse your space.

Capricorn

It’s an exciting day for your social life as Mercury enters Scorpio, plus the sun connects with Neptune, which bodes well for open communication. You’re connecting with inspiring people today!

Aquarius

Communication concerning your career kicks up as Mercury enters Scorpio! Delays and miscommunications begin to clear up. Financial abundance flows and you’re feeling popular as the sun and Neptune align.

Pisces

Mercury enters Scorpio, helping you consider the big picture—which has been hard to do with so many small, confusing, and often delayed details you had to consider during last month’s Mercury retrograde. The sun connects with your ruling planet Neptune, helping you connect with your spiritual center today.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.