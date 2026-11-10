Daily Horoscope: November 10, 2026

Everyone’s feet get a little itchy today, and the sky is to blame. The Moon slips into Sagittarius before sunrise, trading yesterday’s heavy Scorpio mood for a lighter, itchier one. By midday, it opposes Uranus, so expect at least one curveball, like a surprise text, a flaky friend, or a meeting that moves without warning. Roll with it, stargazer. Venus also completes a sweet sextile with Mars, giving romance, friendship, and every awkward negotiation a softer touch. Charm gets you further than force right now. By evening, the Moon trines Saturn and things settle down enough for a cozy night in. Say yes to the unexpected detour and enjoy wherever the day takes you.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Rivals make surprisingly great teammates. Mars squares the Sun this month, Aries, so egos could clash with the one person who always pushes your buttons. Venus forms a sweet sextile with Mars today, though, and it softens your edges. Give your nemesis an honest compliment on something they nailed. Watch them blink twice. A truce with a fierce opponent can make you both unstoppable.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Kitchen dance parties count as cardio. Venus retrograde forms a sextile with Mars today, Taurus, waking up the side of you that loves pleasure in motion. Crank the playlist that makes you feel twenty-five again and move while dinner simmers. Grab a partner if one’s nearby. Your body has been begging for joy instead of another stretch on the couch, so give it some.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Midnight drafts belong in the drafts folder. Pluto squares retrograde Mercury, Gemini, so heated words could come out more cutting than you ever meant. Type the whole rant if it helps, then sleep on it. Morning you will have a funnier, kinder take. That clever brain of yours wins far more fans with wit than it ever will with scorched earth.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Homebodies get wanderlust too. The Moon moves into adventurous Sagittarius and opposes Uranus at midday, Cancer, so you could feel restless in your own skin. Take a different route home. Try the restaurant you’ve driven past a hundred times. Strike up a chat with a stranger at the counter. Small detours make life feel brand new without wrecking your cozy routine.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Not every hater needs a reply. Mars builds toward a square with the Sun, Leo, so you might feel extra touchy about anyone questioning your work or your choices. Let the snarky comment sit there unanswered. Your confidence doesn’t need anyone’s permission, and the people who love you already know how brilliant you are. Save the fire for the projects that light you up.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Inner critics have terrible manners. Pluto squares retrograde Mercury, Virgo, and that harsh voice in your head might get extra bossy about every mistake you’ve made this year. Talk back. Say to yourself what you’d tell your best friend after a rough day. You’d never call them a failure for one bad week, so stop saying it to yourself, too.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Saying “whatever you want” is not a dinner plan. Venus retrograde forms a sextile with Mars today, Libra, giving your wants some serious courage, while Jupiter’s sextile adds a little luck. Pick the restaurant. Choose the movie. Order first. Tell your partner exactly how you’d like the weekend to go. People pleasers forget that their people actually want to please them back.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Quitting can sometimes be the bravest move. The Moon sextiles Pluto this morning, Scorpio, while Pluto’s trine with Uranus keeps pushing you toward bold change. Drop the hobby, committee, or standing obligation you’ve outgrown. Skip the long explanation, too. Freeing up that time and energy leaves room for whatever excites you next, and you’ll wonder why you waited.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Side projects love a good kickoff party. The Moon swings into your sign, Sagittarius, while Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars fills you with fire and big ideas. Start the podcast, the pottery habit, or the business plan scribbled on a napkin last spring. Buy the first supply. Tell one friend so they can hold you to it. Your enthusiasm is contagious, so spread it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Victory laps are allowed, even for workaholics. The Moon trines Saturn tonight, Capricorn, and Neptune’s conjunction with Saturn keeps softening your inner drill sergeant. Look back at something hard you finished this year and celebrate it properly. Pop the bubbly. Order dessert first. You spend so much time chasing the next goal that you forget to enjoy the ones you already crushed.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Canceled plans can be secret gifts. The Moon opposes Uranus at midday, Aquarius, so expect a curveball, like a friend flaking or a meeting moving at the last minute. Roll with it. Use the surprise free hours for something weird and wonderful you never have time for. Some of your all-time best nights happen when the original plan falls apart.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Morning pages feel like magic before the rest of the world wakes up. The Moon trines Neptune early today, Pisces, flooding your imagination with images, lyrics, and half-formed stories. Grab a notebook before you grab your phone. Write whatever spills out, no editing allowed. Pluto’s sextile to Neptune helps the habit stick. Your creative well runs deep, so keep dipping into it.

Pisces monthly horoscope