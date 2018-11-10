Daily Horoscope: November 11, 2018

The sun in Scorpio connects with Pluto at 10:18 AM, creating a wonderfully transformative energy! Leave the past in the past—like a snake shedding its skin, we’re being reborn. The moon in Capricorn meets with Saturn at 10:25 PM, putting us in a serious mood. It’s time to be responsible.



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun is in your sign, Scorpio, and today it connects with your ruling planet Pluto! This is a powerful day for you, especially around communication. Important news is coming your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Powerful intuitive insights arrive today, Sagittarius! The moon in Capricorn will meet with Saturn, the planet of maturity, this evening, asking you to be responsible—especially about how you spend your time and resources.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a particularly powerful day for you, Capricorn, especially in your social life or within the groups or associations you’re a part of—amazing change is taking place! This evening calls for you to be very grown-up, when the moon meets with Saturn, the planet of maturity.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Trusting your intuition will pay off in a big way today, Aquarius! The moon in Capricorn encourages you to get some rest. You’re in an especially private mood this evening.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, Pisces, as well as the groups and organizations you belong to. The sun and Pluto connect today, helping you make an impact on the future of the world!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Capricorn today, Aries, finding you focused on your professional work—and it is an especially powerful day to make moves in your career. Trust your intuition!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, Taurus, encouraging you to stay focused on the big picture. The sun and Pluto connect, making for a very powerful and intense energy in your relationships.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a very productive day, even though you’re in an emotionally intense mood, Gemini. It’s a powerful time to kick bad habits.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The sun is in fellow water sign Scorpio, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart—and fantastically deep bonding experiences arrive in your relationships today when the sun connects with Pluto.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a fantastic day to get things organized in your home and get rid of things you no longer need. The moon in Capricorn has you in a no-bullshit mood.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a powerful day for communication and creativity. Your relationships will experience deeper intimacy, too. The moon in Capricorn meets with the planet of responsibility tonight, creating a serious mood.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Security is on your mind today, Libra! You’re usually a go-with-the-flow person, but you have opinions (and boundaries!) and today is the day to make them known.

