Daily Horoscope: November 11, 2020

The moon in Scorpio mingles with Saturn at 5:59 AM, helping us set boundaries and encouraging us to be mature and responsible. The moon enters conscientious air sign Libra at 11:09 AM, inspiring us to connect and compromise. This is a great day to team up with someone to tackle something you’ve been having a hard time handling on your own.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra today, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart, making this a wonderful time to compromise and consider things from your partner’s point of view.

Taurus

The moon enters Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. This is a great time to reorganize your schedule, create a to-do list, and reflect on your habits.

Gemini

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today: Creativity flows, and romance is in the air! It’s a wonderful time to celebrate life. Enjoy yourself however you can, dear Gemini.

Cancer

The moon enters Libra, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, encouraging you to get cozy with your loved ones. It’s a great time to energetically cleanse your space.

Leo

The moon enters intellectual air sign Libra today and lights up the communication sector of your chart, making this a busy day for discussions. Make your feelings known!

Virgo

Your attention turns to your finances as the moon enters Libra. This is a great time to look at your budget and consider your spending for the next month or so.

Libra

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, so make time to pamper yourself: Indulge in an at-home spa day or make some time to catch up with friends. The world is on your emotional wave length, and everyone’s eager to connect!

Scorpio

The moon enters Libra today, boosting your already very strong intuitive abilities. Make extra time to rest today, Scorpio. You need to unwind!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Libra, one of the most social signs in the zodiac today, finding you in the mood to connect with friends, network, and share ideas! You’re expanding your circle at this time.

Capricorn

The moon enters Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. Team work can take you far today as the moon moves through the sign that’s all about cooperation.

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, opening you up to new opportunities and experiences. News from abroad may arrive. This is a great time to plan your next trip.

Pisces

Issues concerning debts, taxes, and shared resources are on your mind as the moon enters Libra. These can be stressful issues to work on, but with help, you can tackle much more than you could alone.

