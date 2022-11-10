Daily Horoscope: November 11, 2022

The sun in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:04 AM, which can find us examining our limitations and boundaries. We could be taking charge of something, taking on new roles of responsibility. The moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 5:03 AM, perhaps finding us working through confusing feelings, and we’re energized as the moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini at 8:34 AM. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces at 5:28 PM, inspiring generosity—just watch out for a tendency toward excess. The moon enters Cancer at 7:22 PM, inspiring us to reflect on themes like safety, protection, and nurture.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You can be rethinking your approach to group efforts as the sun in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your expectations in your relationships could be undergoing a shift as the sun in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the communication sector of your chart.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You could be rethinking the best use of your time and energy as the sun in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. You may be reorganizing your schedule. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to finances.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The sun in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you and your partners having important discussions about what’s truly important to you as a team. You could be rethinking what you want for the future, or reconsidering the best way to work toward your goals. The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to focus on self love!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The sun in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you and your partners renegotiating boundaries and expectations. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to slow down and rest. It’s a powerful time to connect with your intuition.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The sun in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting boundaries at your day job or your daily life. Creating more mental space for yourself to get things accomplished may be a priority. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Cancer; a new hobby or interest could catch your attention.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The sun in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, which can find you rethinking your spending habits. You may be gaining clarity about what’s truly valuable to you. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to your career or life in the public eye.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The sun in your sign, Scorpio, squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries at home, with family, or in your personal life. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, perhaps finding you planning your next trip.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The sun in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting boundaries regarding communication. Catching up on rest may be a priority. Issues like bills or money you share with partners are also in focus as the moon enters Cancer.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The sun in Scorpio squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Aquarius, which can find you rethinking which social circles and hobbies deserve your investment of time, energy, and money. Your focus shifts to relationships as the moon enters Cancer. Compromises may be found.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The sun in Scorpio squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, which is in your sign, Aquarius, finding you reconnecting with your sense of duty and responsibility. Hard decisions need to be made, you may be saying no to an offer. The moon enters Cancer, finding you reorganizing your schedule.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The sun in fellow water sign Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which might find you feeling stuck: New opportunities abound, but picking a direction can be difficult. Slow down and rest. The right decision may become clear if you don’t rush yourself. Romance and creativity flow as the moon enters fellow water sign Cancer!