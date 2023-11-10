Daily Horoscope: November 11, 2023

Power struggles encourage us to meditate on our motives and values as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 10:05 AM. Does love know no boundaries, or does it? The moon enters Scorpio at 1:39 PM and we’re enticed with mysteries and the intensity of desire.

Concealed feelings may have us appearing placid as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 2:43 PM, but passion and restlessness are erupting to the surface as Mars in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 4:11 PM. We’re connecting with our instinctual drives for freedom and security; today’s a culmination of surprises, breakthroughs, and dispersals! The more caged we feel, the more radical we’re likely to act.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for November!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Security and debt management are at the top of your mind once the moon enters Scorpio. Discussions about a difference in values, preferences, and financial priorities arise as Mars in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. A sense of urgency might see you acting quickly to secure an opportunity, though the key to success entails authentic collaboration. Diversely resourced input can take you further.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re focused on partnerships and intimacy as the moon enters Scorpio, though contradictions are revealed as Mars in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. You’re taking it upon yourself to break out of relationship ruts and that could mean going separate ways.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re liberating yourself from stagnant conditions in your day-to-day work and routines as Mars in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. Perhaps it’s time to implement some radical ideas and express your creativity!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Spilling the tea could feel enticing as Mars in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, though you may quickly find yourself in hot water with friends and family if you go looking for drama! This is the time to notice where your life is lacking excitement and find inspiration to break up the boredom.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mars in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus and you’re encouraged to be true to yourself! Your personal life could motivate you to take a radically different life path from where you started. You might be tagged a wild card, though you can really inspire a change in minds and hearts.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your mindset is being challenged and it’s easy to get ahead of yourself as Mars in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. Unique perspectives and foreign values could radically change the way you think and communicate, perhaps disarming an aggressive stance you’ve taken. Head’s up: Be mindful of speeding and reckless driving today.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A sense of urgency can lead to some hard and fast financial decisions, or you might find yourself backing out of an investment deal as Mars in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. Whether you’re paying off debt, making an investment, or splurging on something fancy, take the time to check in with yourself about whether your choice is coming from a scarcity mindset or in alignment with your true values. Broken or lost possessions could bring disappointments and be surprisingly liberating at the same time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Eruptions within your partnerships might surprise you as Mars faces off with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to take space and reflect on an aggressive stance you might be unknowingly projecting onto significant others. It may be harder to accept a heartbreak than to let yourself be angry. On the other hand, you might feel irrevocably changed for the better if you let things get a bit messy in your relationships.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Letting go of the expectations you feel assured by could save you from unnecessary exhaustion and exasperation as Mars in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. With Mars being the planet of anger and Uranus the planet of chaos, your world may feel turned upside down and you might realize you’ve pushed yourself past your capacity if you reach a point of eruption with co-workers and allies. Avoid burning any bridges and let the chips fall where they may for now.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Questions about how you want to be remembered could find you grappling with conflicting feelings about prestige and integrity as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Clashing motives within your social circle may lead you to branch out and follow a path that feels more organically fulfilling as Mars in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re leaving the past behind you, shaking free from beliefs and views that don’t align with or support you on your life’s journey as Mars in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Exclusion and discriminating perspectives could raise your defenses, motivating you to call out harmful voices and ideas as Mars in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. Stale, outdated views and beliefs can’t hold a flame to your passion for seeking the truth and its spiralic shape.