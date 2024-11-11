Daily Horoscope: November 11, 2024

There is more tension in the cosmos than usual as a waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Saturn retrograde under Pisces. This lunar phase is typically more conflict-ridden as it forces us to analyze our life path and continue or adjust accordingly. Paired with the cosmic disciplinarian, Saturn, it’s more likely that the stars are pushing us toward a necessary adjustment in matters of the heart or mind. Unfortunately, a square between this potent conjunction and communicative Mercury will muddy the waters, making the way forward less uncertain. Proceed with caution today, stargazer. Haste is not an antidote for doubt, and doubt does not negate prosperity.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ square with Haumea is waning, but its effects aren’t quite through just yet. As the conjunction between the waxing gibbous Moon and Saturn retrograde forces us to look at potential pitfalls in our words or actions, Haumea’s impact on our sense of intuition will make determining the right course of action difficult. Keep pushing forward, Aries. Momentum is key.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Neptune retrograde continue their challenging square under Sagittarius and Pisces, suggesting conflict within close relationships. Be wary of your innate desire for stability to ignore red flags for the sake of not rocking the boat. In this instance, ignorance is less blissful and more likely to cause greater grief down the road. Don’t give into this self-perpetuating cycle, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury adds an extra bit of conflict to the conjunction between the waxing gibbous Moon and Saturn retrograde today. Saturn is shifting emotional attention toward unsavory but necessary obligations and responsibilities, but your ruling planet promises to throw a wrench in those plans by muddying the waters and making communication more difficult. Use this as an opportunity to adapt, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Saturn retrograde under Pisces, bringing a deeply intuitive energy to the task of analyzing and identifying potential road bumps in our life path. Brutal honesty is understandably uncomfortable, but sometimes, it’s the only type of clarity that will actually motivate us to change for the better. Don’t shy away from these glaring truths, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun is nearing an opposition with Uranus retrograde in the coming days, bringing with it potential shake-ups or directional shifts that will challenge your ego. Remember, even the best-laid plans are susceptible to the changing tides of the cosmos. Having to readjust is not a cosmic punishment; it’s a neutral inevitability of life. Don’t take it personally, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As the conjunction between Saturn retrograde and the waxing gibbous Moon forms a tense square with your ruling planet, Mercury, it will become more challenging to reconcile interpersonal and internal conflict. Not every problem is going to be solved overnight, Virgo. The stars force you to sit with this reality and build fortitude as you wait. This, too, shall pass.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ ongoing square with Neptune retrograde continues to highlight potential problem areas in matters of the heart. In a perfect world, everyone would be looking out for one another’s best interest the way they would hope theirs to be. But a perfect world this is not, and the stars are urging you to be more mindful of your emotional resources.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Our instincts are a unique blend of past experiences and foresight, and sometimes, it can be difficult to determine which is coloring our anticipations more. The square between Mars and Haumea under Leo and your sign has been disaffecting the connection between your conscious and subconscious for a while now. Forge ahead anyway. The darkness will give way to light soon.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A conjunction between the waxing gibbous Moon and Saturn retrograde forms a challenging square with communicative Mercury under Pisces and your sign. Consequently, speaking your mind might become more difficult, particularly when it comes to emotional responsibilities or obligations. Be patient as you work through this rough patch. This won’t last forever, and when it does end, you’ll be stronger for it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waxing gibbous Moon’s conjunction with Saturn retrograde under Pisces is placing you in the center of an emotional crossroads, and it’s time to make a decision. Your method of navigating these hardships is not working. Rather than push yourself past the point of burnout, the stars urge you to consider the possibilities you’ve made excuses for not entertaining.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Sun is slowly inching into a direct opposition with your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, bringing with it unexpected hurdles and affronts to your pride. As difficult as it might be, try not to look at these life events as cosmic punishments, Aquarius. The universe isn’t nearly as personal as your ego would like it to be. This is a learning opportunity.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde and Venus’ square continues, perpetuating the likelihood of turmoil in close relationships. It’s time to start seeing what’s in front of you for what it really is, not what you hope or imagine it to be. Don’t underestimate the ability of your imagination to contribute to your heartache, Pisces. Ignorance is rarely the bliss the old adage says it is.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.