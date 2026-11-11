Daily Horoscope: November 11, 2026

Midweek energy usually sags, but this one comes with a turbo button. Jupiter keeps closing in on Mars ahead of their big meetup on Monday, pumping extra ambition into everyone’s tank. Mars is also building toward a square with the Sun, so patience could run short, especially with slow lines and slower replies. Point that drive at a goal instead of a person, stargazer. Meanwhile, Pluto teams up with Saturn and Uranus for the long haul, favoring commitments that take months to pay off. The Moon spends the day in hopeful Sagittarius, keeping spirits high and laughter close. Make a bold move, cut everyone a little slack, and enjoy the ride.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Dreaded errands have been haunting your list for months. Jupiter’s conjunction with Mars builds toward Monday, Aries, while Mars squares the Sun and makes you impatient with your own procrastination. Use it. Book the dentist appointment you’ve rescheduled three times. Return the package collecting dust by the door. Call the insurance company and stay on hold like a champ. Crossing those off feels incredible.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your closet is hiding a whole new wardrobe. Venus retrograde favors rediscovering what you already own, Taurus, and Jupiter’s sextile to Venus adds a lucky glow to anything vintage. Pull out the jacket you forgot you loved and the boots you swore you’d wear more. Style them in a new way. Your own stash can feel as fun as a splurge, minus the bill.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Holiday dinners are coming, and so are the opinions. Pluto squares retrograde Mercury, Gemini, so a disagreement with family could turn into a power struggle if you let it. Practice the art of agreeing to disagree now. Change the subject with a great story, or ask about their latest obsession. Your gift for conversation can keep the peace and still keep the table laughing.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Doomscrolling has stolen enough of your evenings. The Moon spends the day in hopeful Sagittarius, Cancer, so your heart craves good news. Swap the endless headlines for a funny podcast, a feel-good novel, or a call with the friend who always sees the bright side. Optimism is a muscle, so work it out. Tender souls need sunshine too, so soak it up.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Progress feels painfully slow when you want everything yesterday. Mars builds toward a square with the Sun, Leo, so impatience could tempt you to scrap a plan before it pays off. Pull up a photo or a journal entry from this time last year instead. Look how far you’ve come. The glow-up is happening, even when the daily grind makes it hard to see.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Expert advice isn’t gospel. Pluto squares retrograde Mercury, Virgo, so a mentor, boss, or know-it-all relative might push their way of doing things a little too hard. Hear them out, then trust your own research. You know your life, your budget, and your limits better than anyone. Thank them politely, then make the call that fits you and your goals best.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Asking for help won’t make you a burden. Mars’s sextile to retrograde Venus is still glowing, Libra, and Jupiter’s sextile to Venus keeps your charm working overtime. Ask the friend with the truck to help you move the couch. Ask your neighbor for a ride to the airport. You come through for people constantly, so let them return the favor this time.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Five-year plans suit you better than overnight makeovers. Pluto sextiles Saturn, Scorpio, turning your love of transformation into something slow, steady, and built to last, while Pluto’s trine with Uranus keeps it exciting. Sign up for the language course, the certification, or the training plan that takes a year to finish. Patience is your secret weapon. Future you will be glad you started.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Big ideas need a bigger audience, so pitch yours. The Moon is still in your sign, Sagittarius, while Jupiter’s conjunction with Mars builds toward Monday and fills you with bold confidence. Bring the plan to your boss, the investor, or the group that could make it happen. Speak with conviction and skip the apologies. Your enthusiasm could sell sand at the beach today.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Nine-to-five schedules aren’t sacred. Uranus sextiles retrograde Saturn, Capricorn, while Pluto’s sextile to Saturn helps you take charge of how your days actually run. Try working from a cafe, starting an hour later, or carving out a long lunch for a walk. Ask about a flexible day if your job allows it. The hardest worker in the office should have a schedule that fits.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Furniture feels better after a good reshuffle. Pluto’s trine with retrograde Uranus builds toward the end of the month, Aquarius, and Neptune’s sextile to Uranus adds a dose of imagination. Drag the couch across the room and hang the art somewhere odd. Turn the spare corner into a reading nook. A fresh layout gives your restless brain a brand-new view.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Gut feelings about people earn more credit than you give them. Pluto sextiles Neptune, Pisces, and Neptune’s conjunction with Saturn helps you turn that intuition into wise decisions. If a new friend, date, or coworker gives you a weird vibe, take note. If someone feels instantly safe, lean in. Your radar has always been accurate, so go ahead and trust it today.

Pisces monthly horoscope