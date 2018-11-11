Daily Horoscope: November 12, 2018

The moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune at 2:02 AM, creating a dreamy and imaginative atmosphere. The moon meets Pluto at 12:57 PM, stirring up intense emotions—but we are feeling confident as the moon connects with the sun at 3:21 PM.



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in earth sign Capricorn activates the communication sector of your chart today, Scorpio, bringing important, intriguing, or exclusive information today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in materially-minded Capricorn today, finding you focused on self-worth and security, Sagittarius. Your intuition will take you far, so trust your gut!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self-care—especially this afternoon when some very intense emotions bubble to the surface. Exciting social connections are made later on.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Take it slow today, Aquarius. The moon in Capricorn asks you to rest. Intense emotions are coming up, so make time to sit with yourself and listen to your inner voice.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Capricorn today, Pisces, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. Drama flares up, but exciting opportunities arrive, too.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re focused on your career and reputation today, thanks to the moon in hard-working earth sign Capricorn. Drama in your career may pop up, but if you trust your intuition and remain open to change, amazing opportunities may come!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning—some profound philosophical breakthroughs are sure to take place. As intense as today is, it’s a brilliant time to connect with your partners.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Capricorn lights up the intimacy sector of your chart today, Gemini, and very powerful emotions are coming to the fore for you and your partners to consider deeply! It’s a potent day to break bad habits.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Capricorn lights up the relationship sector of your chart, and very intense emotions are coming up for you and the people you’re partnering with! If you and your partners are on the same emotional wavelength, it’s a powerful day for creativity and romance, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in hard-working Capricorn today, asking you to get organized and focus on getting work done. It’s a powerful day to break bad habits, too, Leo!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—enjoy! But also watch out for any drama that might flare up. Thankfully, good vibes will flow for you when it comes to communication.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Capricorn today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart—intense emotions are coming up for you. It’s an important day to reflect on—and set—your boundaries, Libra.

