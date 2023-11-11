Daily Horoscope: November 12, 2023

Security and connection are the experiences we seek as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus at 7:09 AM. Empathy is running high, though it also means all the big emotions are more contagious. People might feel protected behind moral self-righteousness, but the unmet need at the root of this is connection and a shift away from shame.

Impulsive decisions and overindulgence may signal that we’re in need of proximity or touch to feel contained (not everyone prefers an embrace, but some of us can find what we need in the right space with an object of connection). Modesty and generosity are rewarded with growth and emotional development now!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The degree to which you share time, energy, and other resources with others is at the top of your awareness as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Realizations about reciprocity can inspire gratitude and desire for a little extra space from your partners.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your closest relationships are engaging you to approach self-care in more thoughtful ways as the moon in Scorpio sits opposite Jupiter in Taurus. A partner’s passion could teach and inspire more self-awareness by the way you relate to the daily work and rituals you show up for each day.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your day-to-day work and routines could feel a bit too stale or underwhelming for your taste as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging you to venture and seek out a safe-haven for your neglected creative side.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A yearning for community informs your creative side as the moon in Scorpio sits opposite Jupiter in Taurus. Your hopes and dreams might entail diving into more play and pleasure than you previously realized.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio sits opposite Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a break from the past. You’re realizing the influence that relationships (and perhaps also popular media) have had on your mindset about growth and success, motivating you to be more attuned with your gut instincts about the life path that is yours to choose.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Deep conversations or a scroll through spirited threads could inspire a change in perspective (and heart) as the moon in Scorpio sits opposite Jupiter in Taurus. You might be asking yourself why you didn’t know about something sooner or realize a preference you hadn’t recognized before.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Striking a balance between autonomy and an interdependence of resources is at the top of your mind as the moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. You’re encouraged to discern your preferences and priorities from those you’ve adopted for the sake of practicality or partnership. Perhaps it’s a favorable time to pamper yourself and get back in touch with your own drive!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

As the old saying goes, “absence makes the heart grow fonder.” You might crave some space from significant others or time to move and sweat your body as the moon in Scorpio sits opposite Jupiter in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Too much stimulation or distraction could find yourself backsliding into old patterns as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus. If you find yourself withdrawing or feeling on edge, it’s a sign you need to honor your boundaries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your social circle’s drive and spirit have a way of offering guidance and inspiring you to follow your heart as the moon in Scorpio sits opposite Jupiter in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Ambitious career goals can find you idealizing a better place to call home as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus. Your journey could inspire you to weave different cultural values into your home and family now.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You have a way of motivating people to abandon their prejudices and antiquated values as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus. You might be tempted to be a bit aggressive with your message or tone, though you really only need to appeal to people’s sense of numbers and practicality. Facts and data can speak volumes for the advice you want to share.