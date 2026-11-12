Daily Horoscope: November 12, 2026

Good luck arrives early today, so set an alarm and grab your share. The Moon trines Mars and Jupiter before breakfast, handing out bold ideas and extra pep to anyone awake enough to catch them. By midafternoon, the Moon leaves breezy Sagittarius for practical Capricorn, and the mood turns serious about schedules, budgets, and next steps. Tonight, a square to Neptune could tangle up facts and feelings, stargazer, so double-check any message that seems too good or too bad to be true. Underneath it all, Jupiter keeps closing in on Mars ahead of Monday’s big meetup. Spend the morning dreaming big and the evening getting cozy with whoever feels like home.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Newbies at work could use a hero, and you’re up. The Moon trines Mars early today, Aries, while Jupiter’s conjunction with Mars builds and turns your confidence contagious. Take the new hire under your wing. Show them the shortcuts, the unwritten rules, and the best spot for lunch. You’ll see how much you’ve learned. Plus, people remember the person who made them feel welcome.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Slow mornings are an art form, and you’re a master. The Moon sextiles Venus overnight, Taurus, while Jupiter’s sextile to retrograde Venus keeps the good vibes flowing. Set the alarm ten minutes early just to linger. Brew the fancy coffee, eat breakfast sitting down, and skip the news until you’re dressed. A morning built on pleasure sets the tone for everything that follows.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Hard sells get a hard pass. Pluto squares retrograde Mercury, Gemini, so a pushy salesperson, recruiter, or friend with a “can’t-miss” opportunity might try to rush your answer. Ask for time to think. Read the reviews, check the numbers twice, and sleep on it. Anyone who won’t wait one day for a yes probably wasn’t offering a good deal anyway.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Other people’s highlight reels are edited for a reason. The Moon slides into Capricorn this afternoon and squares Neptune tonight, Cancer, so scrolling through vacation pics and engagement announcements could leave you feeling behind. Put the phone down. Text the friend who knows your messy, wonderful life best and make plans. Your story has so many great scenes, even when it isn’t posted anywhere.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Frustration needs somewhere to go besides your inbox. Mars builds toward a square with the Sun, Leo, and that restless fire could leak out as snippy replies if you let it. Book the kickboxing class or the spin session with the playlist that makes you feel like a rock star. Sweat it out. You’ll walk away calmer, prouder, and ready to roar.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Shower arguments never end the way you rehearse them. Pluto squares retrograde Mercury, Virgo, and your brain might replay an old disagreement on a loop, workshopping the perfect comeback. Let it go. You already said what needed saying, and the other person probably moved on weeks ago. Use that brilliant mind for something that excites you, like planning the weekend.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Second dates exist for a reason. Venus retrograde favors second looks, Libra, and Jupiter’s sextile to Venus adds some luck to romance. If a first date felt nice but not fireworks, give them another shot. Nerves make everyone awkward. The same goes for a friendship that started a little rocky. Some of the best connections take a minute to warm up.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Birthday season means letting people make a fuss over you. Pluto’s trine with Uranus keeps pushing you out of your comfort zone, Scorpio, and Pluto’s sextile to Neptune softens your guard. Say yes when friends want to throw a party or take you out. Let them sing off-key in public. Love can feel awkward to accept, but you’re allowed to enjoy every second.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Generosity suits you today. The Moon trines Jupiter this morning, Sagittarius, while Jupiter’s sextile to Venus and conjunction with Mars keep your heart wide open. Buy coffee for the person behind you in line. Leave a ridiculously huge tip for the server who’s clearly having a rough day. Spread the luck around, and watch it boomerang right back your way.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Even CEOs book massages. The Moon moves into your sign this afternoon, Capricorn, while Neptune’s conjunction with Saturn keeps steering you toward softer, kinder habits. Put self-care on your work calendar like a business meeting. Get the massage, take the long bath, or turn off notifications after dinner. A well-rested you leads better, thinks smarter, and has way more fun.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pointless rules are begging for your genius. Pluto’s trine with retrograde Uranus builds toward the end of the month, Aquarius, giving you the power to change outdated systems. Suggest a smarter process at work or a better way to split chores at home. Bring a plan, not just a complaint. People will follow your lead once they see how much easier life gets.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Mixed signals don’t need you filling in the blanks. The Moon squares Neptune tonight, Pisces, so a crush, friend, or coworker might send messages you can’t quite decode. Resist writing a whole fantasy around three words and an emoji. Ask what they meant or wait for more information. Neptune’s conjunction with Saturn says facts win over daydreams, and you’re wiser than you think.

Pisces monthly horoscope