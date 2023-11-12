Daily Horoscope: November 13, 2023

The new moon in Scorpio culminates at 4:27 AM before facing off with Uranus in Taurus at 5:05 AM, and merging with Mars in Scorpio at 7:18 AM. New seeds are germinating beneath the ground, and we’re asked to attune with our will power in order to cultivate ignored or obscured elements of our appetite. We find ourselves thriving when we can move past immobilizing fears and embrace newfound vitality brought by change.

Empathy and deep self-inquiry enrich can connections as the moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces and mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:20 PM and 6:03 PM, respectively. The sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus at 12:21 PM, agitating the soil of our newly planted seeds, encouraging new pathways of nourishment to support growth of our genuine and organically evolving desires.

Our minds are occupied by possibilities in the future as the moon enters Sagittarius at 9:23 PM; its clash with Saturn in Pisces at 10:28 AM invites us to accept responsibility and approach distant goals and self-study with more sincerity.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Financial circumstances are giving you a burst of motivation to break out of old patterns or initiate and onboard new contracts or partnerships as the new moon in Scorpio mingles with Mars and opposes Uranus in Taurus. The sun in Scorpio also faces off with Uranus, underlining that certain relationships may be ending or you could realize it’s time to stop investing your time and energy into situationships that aren’t reciprocating enough.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re awoken to all the heart and care, all the balance, that you bring to relationships today! As the new moon in Scorpio merges with Mars while facing off with Uranus in Taurus, you’re driven to make some sincere changes in the health and wellbeing of partnerships that need some recalibration. The sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus, emphasizing the realization that you need a shift in the way you’re routinely relating to others in order to live your best life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

“All work and no play” comes with costs (other than dullness) and you’re realizing that lifestyle is not worth your peace of mind as the new moon in Scorpio meets up with Mars and faces off with Uranus. The sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, making this a suitable time to figure out ways to integrate more of the things that bring you to life into your productive spaces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The new moon in Scorpio is a potent time to connect with your inner child, and it happens to meet with Mars while opposing Uranus in Taurus, inspiring a sharp turn in your hopes and dreams. You could be reimagining a new path for yourself that involves a swing in a different direction that offers more balance, harmony, and authenticity. The sun in Scorpio faces off with Uranus, reminding you that liberating your inner child means practicing staying with pleasure and joy for longer periods, which at first, can feel like a lot of work. Like Jean Piaget said, “Play is the work of children.”

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The idea that tomorrow is never promised could motivate you to stop holding back and taking action in your personal life as the new moon in Scorpio meets up with Mars while facing off with Uranus in Taurus. Shifts in the way you communicate and interact with others in public can encourage you to explore the various ways dialogue can open up your path in an unexpected fashion. The sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus, giving you a hard nudge to inhabit your willpower and embrace pivotal changes with courage—have the heart to be you in all your unfathomable complexity, even amidst chaos and unpredictability!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A pressing need to mobilize and take in new scenery reaches a culmination as the new moon in Scorpio meets with Mars while facing off with Uranus in Taurus. The sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus, offering invigorating perspectives that bring fresh circulation to the spaces you’ve felt stuck in. Unique and priceless learning opportunities encourage some mental rewiring, liberating your voice from feeling thwarted or muffled.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Although you’re prone to anticipating and going with what other people want, you’re encouraged to get in touch with your body before making any conclusions about your desires as the new moon in Scorpio meets with Mars and faces off with Uranus. The sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus, reminding you there are various ways to be rich. You might have to play detective to figure this out, but tracking your impulses and sensations can lead you to valuable information about your unadulterated preferences and priorities. What do you want, what does that reveal about your needs, and does that align with your wellbeing?

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The inevitability of change is knocking on your door as the new moon in Scorpio meets Mars and faces off with Uranus in Taurus. There’s no point in dragging your feet now! The sun in Scorpio’s opposition to Uranus in Taurus invites you to sense the edges of your own unfathomable complexities and dive into your own process of cultivation. This is quite the time of rebirth for you, little scorpion. How might you grow into yourself from this fresh starting point?

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Be mindful not to overload your schedule as the new moon in Scorpio meets with Mars and opposes Uranus in Taurus. Downtime and solitude are more important to your wellbeing now, offering focus on your innermost experiences that aren’t ready to be shared or brought out into the light yet, so try to preserve your energy and cushion your senses from excessive input. The sun in Scorpio’s opposition to Uranus reminds you that though honey does attract more flies than vinegar; it might be more helpful to keep social interactions to a minimum today.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re finding yourself heading in another direction, perhaps one that is radically different from those of your peers and colleagues as the new moon in Scorpio meets with Mars and faces off with Uranus in Taurus. The sun in Scorpio also opposes Uranus, aiding you in unhooking yourself from a path that is no longer authentically yours. This could feel like a fork in the road moment, when an opportunity to seize a childhood dream or accept the offer of your wildest aspirations becomes available. It might take others time to catch up and really understand a new role you’re stepping into, but it’s time to tip the scales in favor of your heart. Keep going and don’t wait up!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re reminded why you love the unbeaten path as the new moon in Scorpio merges with Mars and faces off with Uranus in Taurus. It can be tempting to keep your life’s work and goals under wraps when you feel misunderstood and unfairly judged, but the sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus, nudging you to liberate yourself from the hang-ups and uninformed perspectives of outsiders. Practice playing with proximity and distance to the experiences that stir nervousness (the ones that can take you toward or away from your path), and keep exploring the places others are too afraid to see. Life’s too short to settle for familiarity’s sake!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The philosophies and spiritual perspectives that drive you to cultivate a deeper awareness and understanding of your life’s journey are shaken up as the new moon in Scorpio meets with Mars while facing off with Uranus in Taurus. A profound and unique experience is agitating the way you conceive the world at large, and it can be tempting to seek out answers rather than attune with the reality unfolding within. Discussions and exchanges can be informative and moving, but firsthand knowledge is unparalleled now. The sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus, encouraging you to meditate on the beliefs and views that align with your methods and ways of being while letting go of ideals or truths that collapse under unstable ground.