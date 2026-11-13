Daily Horoscope: November 13, 2026

Black cats and broken mirrors can take the day off, because this Friday the 13th comes loaded with good news. Mercury turns direct this morning, and Venus follows tonight, ending weeks of crossed signals in love, money, and every group chat on earth. Plans stuck in limbo can move again, and conversations finally make sense. The Moon squares Saturn early, so the morning might drag with leftover to-dos, stargazer, but push through. Meanwhile, Jupiter is just days from its big meetup with Mars, adding a lucky streak to anyone brave enough to take a chance. Toss the superstitions out the window, call your favorite people, and celebrate the end of a very long stretch.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Superstitions don’t stand a chance against your luck tonight. Jupiter is days away from meeting Mars, Aries, pumping you full of confidence on a Friday the 13th. Grab the mic first at karaoke and pick the song everyone else is too scared to try. Belt it like you’re headlining a stadium. Fortune loves a show-off, and you’ve never once been shy.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Half-finished projects can finally get their ending. Venus turns direct this evening, Taurus, after weeks of second-guessing your taste and your plans. Pick up the paintbrush for the half-painted room or unpack the box you’ve stepped around since spring. Trust your eye again. Your home, your style, and your instincts all feel like yours this weekend, so enjoy the glow.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Crossed wires get untangled starting today. Mercury turns direct this morning, Gemini, ending weeks of misread texts and conversations that went in circles. Sit down with the roommate, partner, or coworker you kept miscommunicating with and clear the air over a drink. Laugh about the mix-ups. Your words finally come out the way you meant them, and that feels amazing.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Weekends shouldn’t come with a chore chart. The Moon squares Saturn this morning, Cancer, so a pile of obligations might try to hijack your Saturday before Friday even ends. Cross one off the list entirely. Skip the errand that can wait, or tell your cousin you can’t help with their move. Rest is a legitimate plan, and you’ve earned a full helping.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Big nights call for a little pacing. Mars and Jupiter both square the Sun, Leo, which can make you feel invincible right up until tomorrow morning. Order a water between rounds and set a firm time to head home. Have all the fun, just not all of it at once. Saturday you will be grateful, and so will your group chat.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Decisions on hold can finally come off the shelf. Mercury turns direct this morning, Virgo, after weeks of telling you to wait, research, and wait some more. Accept the offer, sign the lease, or turn down the opportunity that never felt right. You’ve done the homework twice over. Make the call before the weekend, then celebrate with your favorite takeout.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Exes who popped up during the retrograde can head back where they came from. Venus turns direct tonight, Libra, and your heart remembers exactly why things ended. Leave the “thinking of you” message on read. Delete the old photos if you feel like it, or archive them for later laughs. Your love life is moving forward now, and so are your standards.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Control freaks need a night off, too. Pluto trines Uranus, Scorpio, encouraging you to loosen your grip and let surprises happen. Hand the Friday plans over to your most spontaneous friend and agree to whatever they pick, no vetoes allowed. Ride along without asking a million questions about the itinerary. Some of the best stories start when someone else holds the map.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Solo adventures are underrated, and tonight proves it. Jupiter edges closer to Mars, Sagittarius, giving you the courage to go wherever you want, even without a plus-one. Buy a single ticket to the concert, the comedy show, or the late movie. Chat with whoever sits next to you. Your best friend tonight might be the stranger who laughs at your jokes.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Early log-offs are allowed, even for you. The Moon in your sign squares Saturn this morning, Capricorn, so the day could start with too many demands and too little coffee. Get through the essentials, then shut the laptop an hour early. Neptune’s conjunction with Saturn says the world keeps spinning when you take a break. Go enjoy your Friday night.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Ordinary game nights are beneath your talents. Pluto’s trine with retrograde Uranus keeps your inventive streak buzzing, Aquarius, and Neptune’s sextile to Uranus adds a playful twist. Host a themed potluck, a terrible-movie marathon, or a trivia night with questions you wrote yourself. Invite the friends who’ll commit to the costume. Your weird ideas make for the most legendary nights.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Live music feeds your soul in a way playlists never could. Pluto sextiles Neptune, Pisces, and Neptune’s conjunction with Saturn helps you turn longing into an actual plan. Find a local show tonight, even a band you’ve never heard of. Stand close to the stage. Let the bass rattle your bones. You’ll leave inspired, energized, and singing all the way home.

Pisces monthly horoscope