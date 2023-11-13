Daily Horoscope: November 14, 2023

The vibe is social today as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury in Sagittarius and links up with Venus in Libra at 9:04 AM and 9:44 AM, respectively. We’re collaborating on sensational and adventurous ideas! It’s a wonderful time to reach out to friends, new and old.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for November!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Unfamiliar yet interesting ideas inspire your preferences and the way you spend your money as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury. You might be impressed with a new piece of technology or adopt a cultural value that sparks more joy for you. New relationships could bud and current ones may feel boosted by optimistic and open-minded conversations as the moon links up with Venus in Libra.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Conversations about time, energy, and shared resources can arise today. You’re finding ways to invest in your wellbeing and manifest a more harmonious lifestyle as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury and links up with Venus in Libra.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Something overlooked or forgotten could come up in conversation with partners as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury. Perhaps a sentimental object is found or maybe you’re making more space for quality time together. If you’re unattached, you might be reminded of someone from your past that stirs some visceral feelings. The moon also links up with Venus in Libra, encouraging you to reconnect with pleasure and comfort that brings you into your sensuality.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Exciting ideas can motivate you to go above and beyond your usual tasks and routines as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury. Distractions could also eat up more of your time today, making it wise to jot down a list so you can focus on what’s at hand. You might be in a process of collaborative organizing with friends and family as the moon links up with Venus in Libra. Shared inspiration and visions call for a bit of streamlining to tie everything together.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re feeling creatively inspired and eager to share what lights you up with an audience as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury and links up with Venus in Libra. This could be a fun time to share a teaser or peek into your mind and interests. Your news could garner a lot of engagement, so be sure to preserve some of your energy and passion for those projects or bits of amusement to keep your juices flowing.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Stories from—and connections with—the past could offer valuable wisdom and a grounded perspective as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury and meets with Venus in Libra. Perhaps it’s a good day to call up a relative or share a comforting meal with someone in the family. News and gifts from an elder or long distance family member could find their way to you, too.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Someone might share something valuable (their time, expertise, or material resources) with you that can raise your spirits as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury and links up with Venus in Libra. It’s a lovely day to pass on some helpful knowledge and kind words!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

There’s an air of harmony and reciprocity between you and those you share your heart with today. Generosity is met with connection and inner peace as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury and links up with Venus in Libra. Gifts may be exchanged or you could enjoy some much appreciated alone time with a partner.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your inspiration is contagious today, Sag! You’re bringing people together through the art of conversation or a show of an exuberant work ethic as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury and links up with Venus in Libra. Be mindful of your habits and temptation to overindulge as this is also a supportive time to lead by example.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might find yourself being led down a rabbit hole or two as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury. Curiosity abounds! A desire to share or announce what you’ve brought back from your research or exploration can open doors to collaboration or make an impression with an audience as the moon harmonizes with Venus in Libra.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Lively conversations are sparked with family and friends as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury and links up with Venus in Libra. Your social circle may share interesting stories or offer interpretation to news they’ve heard. Discussions about justice and peace could come up, encouraging you to navigate philosophical concepts as a unit.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

People want to hear what you have to say! Recognition for your wit and thoughtfulness arrives as the moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury and links up with Venus in Libra. Your foresight and acumen carry greater influence now, encouraging people to engage in meaningful and collaborative discussions with you. Perhaps it’s a good time to record a podcast.