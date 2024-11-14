Daily Horoscope: November 14, 2024

On the eve of the full Moon, a still-waxing gibbous conjoins with Eris retrograde under Aries. The latter dwarf planet governs our rebellious spirit. Under the glow of a nearly full Moon, the stars call us to stand up for ourselves, our beliefs, and our feelings. Now is not the time to be a shrinking violet. Now’s the time to act, defend, and advocate for oneself. The Sun’s direct opposition to Uranus retrograde only exacerbates these feelings, pushing us toward innovation, exploration, and a healthy dose of rule-breaking. Today’s cosmic alignment is volatile but exciting. Make sure you’re ready, fellow stargazer.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The waxing gibbous’ conjunction with Eris retrograde will prove to be especially potent for your sign as it occurs under your celestial domain. Emotional convictions will be stronger than ever during this time, lighting a fire underneath you to stand up for what you believe in. Just make sure you don’t burn any bridges you might need further down the road.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and instinctual Haumea continues today, offering some much-needed stability under the influence of a direct opposition between the Sun and Uranus under Scorpio and your sign, respectively. No matter how chaotic things might seem externally, rest assured knowing you can rely on your internal compass. You’re not as lost as you think.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s square with Saturn retrograde is waning, but its effects haven’t dissipated completely. This cosmic alignment makes it more difficult to problem-solve and tackle arduous but necessary obligations. Be patient with yourself during this time, and whatever you do, don’t fall into the temptation of comparing yourself to others. Just keep your focus on the road ahead of you, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Eris retrograde under Aries, emotional convictions will be at an all-time high. Motivation to address interpersonal tensions will increase. But don’t be surprised if the other party isn’t as eager to dive into this conflict as you, Cancer. Trying to rush the process will only jeopardize your progress thus far, so proceed cautiously.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s direct opposition to Uranus retrograde conjures unexpected change, which can be both exciting and scary. Keep an open heart and mind to new ideas, possibilities, and opportunities. The cosmos might not present you with the shake-ups you hoped for, but it offers the ones you need. A little bit of curiosity can go a very long way, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s challenging square with Saturn retrograde is waning fast, but you will likely continue to feel its effects a little while longer. Problem-solving feels more difficult. Challenges seem greater than they actually are. Take some time to zoom out and look at the bigger picture before you start turning molehills into mountains, Virgo. You are more prepared than you think.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and instinctual Haumea continues. As someone who naturally tends to be indecisive, leaning on your gut reactions can be more difficult for you than most. Try to work through this discomfort anyway. Indeed, no one else is going to take up your cause and advocate for you the way you can, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun and Uranus retrograde continue their direct opposition under your sign and Taurus, bringing with it the potential for unexpected shake-ups and changes. New opportunities might arise, but new conflicts might, too. Be on the lookout for sudden directional shifts. This celestial alignment can be volatile, but it can also be incredibly exciting and rewarding. Take it as it comes.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s ongoing transit through Gemini promotes mental and emotional flexibility. Rigidity has its merits, but this type of headstrong attitude can also do more damage than good in the wrong context. Be careful not to attach so much of your ego to certain beliefs that any challenge to them becomes a direct attack. It’s not as personal as it seems.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde and Mercury’s challenging square is waning, but prepare for the possibility of feeling some lingering cosmic effects of this tense alignment. Give yourself room to breathe as you work through more challenging obligations and responsibilities. You have more time than you think, Capricorn. The only one putting you under the gun is, ironically, yourself. Ease up a little.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Sun’s direct opposition with your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, continues. This volatile and exciting celestial alignment opens the door for new opportunities, ideas, and prospects. But it can also conjure sudden conflict that seems to come from out of left field. Don’t let the novelty of these discoveries put you in a false state of urgency. You have some wiggle room.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, maintains two overwhelmingly positive cosmic alignments today: a trine with the Sun and a sextile with Uranus retrograde. The former promotes creativity and imagination, while the latter makes it easier to entertain new ideas that you previously thought were impossible or unfounded. The cosmos are urging you to explore outside of your comfort zone, Pisces.

