Daily Horoscope: November 15, 2024

The full Moon reaches its peak under Taurus today, swinging our emotional focus toward comfort, stability, and investment. This potent supermoon heightens inner clarity, making it a potentially turbulent but overwhelmingly exciting time. As the Moon forms a favorable sextile with Saturn retrograde, the stars offer a much-needed boost of cosmic motivation to tackle necessary obligations and responsibilities. Now is an ideal time for getting your affairs in order, no matter how large or, conversely, seemingly insignificant. Meanwhile, the ongoing auspicious trine between the Sun and Neptune retrograde promotes greater imagination and creativity.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Ceres and Chiron retrograde form a challenging square under Capricorn and your celestial domain, conjuring conflict and greater emotional needs. Opening yourself up to others and admitting you need help can be an uncomfortable process, but is it any less tolerable than living without the stability and security you desire? If it’s awkward either way, why not opt for meeting your needs?

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This month’s supermoon reaches peak fullness under your celestial domain, increasing its tangible effects on your emotional clarity and sensitivity. This cosmic placement pushes us toward finding ways to achieve greater security and stability in our lives. Now is an ideal time for investing in yourself, your home, and your well-being. If it makes you feel more at peace, it isn’t superfluous.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet’s ongoing transit through Sagittarius continues to shift communicative impulses toward conversations surrounding morals and principles. With the full Moon under Taurus and Jupiter retrograde under your sign, the cosmos are setting the stage for a rather unexpected but rewarding change of mind. Don’t be so quick to write experiences off just because they’re nerve-wracking at first, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The full Moon under Taurus shifts emotional focus toward stability, security, and investments. With the Moon forming a favorable sextile with Saturn retrograde, challenges in these areas should be somewhat easier to manage. The stars urge you to focus on yourself, Cancer. Failure to do so practically guarantees you won’t be able to provide that same kind of support to others.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s ongoing auspicious trine with Neptune retrograde continues to heighten feelings of creativity and imagination. Under Scorpio and Pisces, respectively, most of this out-of-the-box thinking will pertain to the internal. It’s time to start exploring new ways of establishing personal security and safety. Don’t let societal expectations hold you back from achieving the kind of life you crave, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

While Jupiter retrograde maintains its favorable sextile with Chiron retrograde under Gemini and Aries, these air and fire-ruled signs hold the potential to get explosive quickly. Adopting new perspectives of past experiences can be a useful way to heal, but it can also invite temptation to pick apart old wounds. Perhaps right now, it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet’s transit through Capricorn brings a more logical, pragmatic approach to matters of the heart and wallet. With the full Moon flying under Taurus, the signs point to securing your peace of mind and investing in things that make you feel safe. Indeed, life is far too short to live in fear, whether it be physical or emotional.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s ongoing sextile with Neptune retrograde and auspicious trine with Uranus retrograde paves the way for tremendous change further down the road. Be wary of giving in to your knee-jerk reactions of shying away from these transitions. Just like in every other instance of novelty, you found a way to make it work. Why couldn’t you do the same thing now?

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Mercury’s transit through your celestial domain makes it all the more tempting to speak your mind sans filter, and in some cases, this can be a good thing. But more often than not, the temporary satisfaction we gain from lashing out never outlasts the long-term consequences of burning a bridge. The stars urge you to choose your words carefully, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet forms a positive sextile with the full Moon under Taurus, pointing all cosmic signs toward maintaining a sense of stability and peace within your innermost environments. While this might be easier said than done, don’t convince yourself that you would be better off tolerating disrespect or disdain, Capricorn. You set an example by leading—time to enforce it.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Sun continues its direct opposition with your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, at the same time that it forms a particularly harmonious trine with Pluto. Indeed, the cosmos seems to be pointing toward great change. How you react in the coming days will help determine if the process is painful or pain-less. This potent cosmic alignment rewards creative, out-of-the-box thinking.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet’s corresponding sextiles with Uranus retrograde and Pluto continue to bring up ideas of self-reflection, social standing, and other interpersonal dynamics. Neither aspect is necessarily action-oriented, suggesting this might require a gentler approach. Don’t give into the allure to go in guns blazing, Pisces.

