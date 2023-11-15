Daily Horoscope: November 16, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn at 2:41 AM before linking up with Saturn in Pisces at 3:39 AM and we’re focused on building something of substance, even if that entails waiting for the ground (the foundation of our plans) to become more solid first. Relationships and values call for mature conversations and clear boundaries as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 5:48 PM and clashes with Venus in Libra at 7:16 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You could be deep in thought and mental preparation for a professional project as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces and aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. However, partners or close companions might feel ignored or overlooked as the moon clashes with Venus in Libra. Conversations about fairness or boundaries may need to be explored.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Seeking balance and staying consistent on the daily is taking you places! You’re making strides toward your dreams and long-term goals as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces and aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You might feel called to examine some of your ideals, beliefs, and practices, noting whether your habits are fully aligned with your highest goals as the moon clashes with Venus in Libra. Do your methods match and support your views?

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Discussions about shared time, resources, or intimacy come up as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces, aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, and clashes with Venus in Libra. It might be unclear where people stand in your life or how exactly you fit into theirs. The status of a situationship, collaboration, or agreement might need more coherent boundaries.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Conversations about fairness or hypocrisy may arise as the moon in Capricorn clashes with Venus in Libra. You might find your perspectives in conflict with a partner’s or relative’s ideals, encouraging you (and them) to see things from different angles and meet each other somewhere in the middle.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might feel motivated to start over on certain work projects or build new habits that assist with better time management of daily work and routines as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn and aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Try to keep some wiggle room in your schedule because things might not go according to plan as the moon in Capricorn clashes with Venus in Libra.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re feeling romantically inspired as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging harmony and candor in your interpersonal relationships. The moon clashes with Venus in Libra, motivating conversations about different interests or preferences with partners or love interests.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Initiating a family tradition or practicing an old one can bring about nostalgia and sentimental feelings as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. This is also a favorable time to encourage healthier habits within your family or build established routines, especially as the moon clashes with Venus in your sign. Consider repurposing some space in your home to better align with the rhythm of each day and inviting members of the household to pitch in to encourage harmony and order.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

It’s a supportive time to build on your soft-skills and practice expressing yourself in more creative ways as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces and aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You might experience some internal conflict and indecisiveness as the moon clashes with Venus in Libra, encouraging you to sit and validate different parts of you that feel at odds with one another. Is there room for these clashing thoughts and feelings to co-exist? We all contradict ourselves at times. Sleep on it.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A focus on wealth-building practices and security arises as the moon in Capricorn links with Saturn in Pisces and aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You might be inclined to seek out advice from family and friends for a means to an end, though you’ll likely get some conflicting guidance as the moon clashes with Venus in Libra. Use your best judgment and be willing to learn from mistakes. Those are your finest teachers, after all.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Communication flows intuitively as the moon in Capricorn links up with your planetary ruler Saturn in Pisces. Inspiration to express yourself openly and creatively can attract public interest and engagement as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, though your words might get misinterpreted or you may feel inaccurately portrayed as the moon clashes with Venus in Libra. It would behoove you to point out misjudgment with tact and care as it’s hard to discredit and undermine you when you stick to the facts with grace.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You might prefer to relax and spend your valuable time connecting with family or retreating to a private space to recharge and tune into your inner guides as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces and aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Your inner critic might not feel as easygoing as the moon clashes with Venus in Libra. Certain ideals and standards, which may or may not be unobtainable, might be intruding on your peace and capacity for rest, making this an opportune time to offer yourself some compassion as you make efforts to strike a balance. If it feels heavy, that’s because it is. Give yourself some grace.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Social connections are enriched, and your peers and allies seek your advice as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces and aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Meaningful conversations are taking place and impressions are being made. Be mindful of others trying to give up their autonomy or becoming overly dependent on your guidance as the moon clashes with Venus in Libra. Kindness and discernment might look like setting some boundaries now, encouraging others to have courage to live and learn from their life and own their choices.