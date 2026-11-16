Daily Horoscope: November 16, 2026

Some mornings come with a little extra fire in the belly, and today is one of them. Mars and Jupiter meet in Leo overnight, a pairing that rolls around about every two years and loves a big swing. Think the business idea, the cross-country move, or the confession you’ve been sitting on since summer. Both planets are also creeping toward squares with the Sun, so here’s the catch, stargazer: overcommitting is the easiest mistake to make right now. Pick one daring move and pour yourself into it, and let the other ten dreams wait their turn. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so get the brave stuff done while your tank is full.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Go ahead and ask for the bigger number. Mars meets Jupiter in a conjunction today, Aries, and that combo turns your boldest pitch into something people want to sign. Draft the email for the raise or the dream gig. Skip the apology paragraph. Mars squares the Sun in a few days, so strike while you’ve got the swagger and the luck.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Remember the person you kept saying you’d grab drinks with “once things calm down”? Things are calming down. Venus is back up to speed, Taurus, and Jupiter’s approaching sextile sweetens any plan made with a little generosity. Send the text with an actual date in it. Buy the first round. Good company is your favorite luxury, and you’ve gone without it long enough.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Every argument you’ve won in the shower can finally go live. Mercury is back on track, Gemini, and Pluto’s square is losing its grip, which means the intense talk you’ve been rehearsing comes out smoother. Lead with curiosity, not your closing statement. You might find out the other person rehearsed too. That big brain of yours works best in a dialogue.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Not answering the phone is a valid form of self-care. The Moon passes through breezy Aquarius today, Cancer, giving you permission to step back from everyone’s emotional emergencies. Your friends will survive one evening without their favorite unpaid therapist. Run a bath, cook something slow, and let the voicemails pile up. You can’t pour from an empty mug, so fill yours first.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your calendar looks like a Tetris game about to end badly. Jupiter and Mars are both closing in on squares to the Sun, Leo, which can puff up your confidence right as your energy runs thin. Pick three plans that excite you and bow out of the rest with charm. Your fans will still adore you. Rested royalty always throws the better party.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Draft forty-seven is good enough, babe. Hit send. Mercury is moving forward again, Virgo, and Pluto’s square is easing off, so the project you’ve polished into oblivion can finally leave the nest. Someone out there needs exactly what you made, typos and all. Perfection is a moving target anyway. Done and out in the world will always help more people than flawless and hidden.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Book the haircut you’ve been daydreaming about since September. Venus has stopped backpedaling, Libra, and Jupiter’s approaching sextile gives anything beauty-related a lucky glow. Bring the reference photo. Tell your stylist to be brave. You’ve played it safe through a long stretch of second-guessing, and the face in the mirror is ready for a fresh debut. Strut out like a celebrity.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Thanksgiving is ten days out, and you already know which relative is going to start something over the stuffing. Pluto sextiles Saturn, Scorpio, giving you a calm, ironclad sense of what you will and won’t tolerate. Decide your exit strategy now. Plan the arrival time, the departure time, and the polite subject change. A birthday-season Scorpio with a game plan is basically untouchable.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Shoot your shot with the cute regular or the old flame. Jupiter, your ruling planet, joins Mars in a bold conjunction today, Sagittarius, and your charisma is off the charts. Birthday season is almost here, and you’re glowing. Make the first move with a joke and a smile. Worst case, you get a great story. Best case, you get a date.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Handing off a task won’t make everything collapse, promise. Saturn is getting backup from Uranus, Pluto, and Neptune all at once, Capricorn, and that’s a sign you were never meant to carry everything solo. Let your coworker take the spreadsheet. Let your partner plan dinner, even if it’s breakfast for dinner. Delegating frees you up for the big moves only you can make.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Throw your work friends, your gym friends, and your group chat into one room and see what happens. Uranus trines Pluto and sextiles Saturn, Aquarius, so mixing up your worlds could spark something exciting. Host a low-stakes potluck. Invite the neighbor you only wave at. Your talent for collecting interesting people has always been your superpower, so let them meet each other.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Late-night scrolling sessions have officially lost their charm. Saturn and Neptune are holding a long conjunction, Pisces, mixing your dreamy side with some grown-up structure. Set a bedtime and stick to it. Put the phone across the room. Treat yourself to fancy pillowcases. A well-rested Pisces is a creative force, and your wildest ideas arrive after a full night of sleep.

Pisces monthly horoscope