Daily Horoscope: November 17, 2022

Communication planet Mercury enters broadminded fire sign Sagittarius at 12:42 PM. Information can spread far and wide quickly at this time! People’s minds are especially open, and it’s an exciting time to brainstorm and share ideas. Mercury in Sagittarius favors big picture thinking… just be careful not to overlook details. Helping us stay organized and grounded is the moon in diligent earth sign Virgo!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Messenger planet Mercury enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring an energizing and uplifting mood! Exciting news may arrive. You could be making travel plans or focusing on your studies. The moon in Virgo can find you tackling your to-do list.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You could be settling a debt or otherwise getting your finances reorganized, especially money you share with a partner, as Mercury enters Sagittarius. The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Sagittarius, which can open lines of communication with your partners, and find you connecting with exciting people! The moon in Virgo inspires a warm, cozy atmosphere at home.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Mercury enters Sagittarius, which can find you reorganizing your schedule or workspace. This could be an especially productive period for you! The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart, encouraging discussion.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mercury enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, which could bring plenty of social invitations your way. Communication with romantic partners can deepen. Creative breakthroughs take place! You might also be organizing your budget as the moon moves through hardworking Virgo.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Mercury enters Sagittarius, which can find you connecting with or discussing the past. Discussions about home or family life may take place. The moon in your sign, Virgo, and you’re connecting with your feelings in some significant way.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The mood is especially chatty as Mercury enters Sagittarius! You could be busy organizing paperwork and responding to texts and emails. This can be a fantastic time for research or for sharing information. The moon is in Virgo, finding you exploring your psyche or connecting with your inner voice.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Mercury enters Sagittarius, perhaps kicking up discussions concerning finances! An intriguing discussion about wealth can take place. The moon in Virgo could find you exploring a new interest or spending time on some of your favorite hobbies.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mercury enters your zodiac sign, Sagittarius, which can find you in an especially talkative mood! Exciting news may be shared. The moon in Virgo could find you reflecting on your professional goals and your life in the public eye.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Mercury enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice and your imagination. Creative breakthroughs can take place, especially if you catch up on rest! The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo could find you focused on your studies or planning your next trip.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mercury enters Sagittarius, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life. This can be an exciting time to make new friends! Forward momentum can be made in group efforts. The moon in Virgo could find you resolving a debt.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury enters Sagittarius, kicking up conversations about your career or your life in the public eye. There could be a big “buzz” about you and your talents! The moon in Virgo can find you connecting with new acquaintances or learning more about a current partner!