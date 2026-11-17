If you wake up irritated for no clear reason, blame the sky before you blame your coworkers. The first quarter Moon squares the Sun early, then opposes Mars and Jupiter, which is a recipe for short tempers and big opinions. It’s also a checkpoint. Whatever you started around last week’s New Moon is about to get its first stress test, and a little resistance means you’re doing it right. Keep going, stargazer. Relief arrives in the afternoon when the Moon slips into Pisces and everyone remembers their manners. Get the hard conversations and heavy lifting out of the way early, then give yourself permission to coast once the mood mellows out.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Someone’s going to cut you off this morning, in traffic, in line, or mid-sentence. The Moon opposes Mars early, Aries, and your fuse is about an inch long. Take the long breath before the long rant. Then burn the extra fire on a sweaty workout or a project you can attack with gusto. Your fire is a gift when you aim it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Someone’s going to compliment your outfit, your cooking, or your work today, and you’re going to want to deflect. Don’t. The Moon trines Venus early, Taurus, while Jupiter’s sextile keeps the good vibes building, so you’re giving off a glow people notice. Say thank you and stop there. Letting kindness in feels awkward at first. Practice anyway, because you’ve earned all of it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You looked up one recipe and somehow ended the night knee-deep in the history of salt. Pluto’s square to Mercury is in its final stretch, Gemini, so your curiosity has an obsessive streak. Let it run, within reason. Set a timer, take notes, and share your favorite fact at dinner. Random trivia in your hands makes you the most fun person at any table.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Mornings like this one call for extra coffee and low expectations. The Moon squares the Sun and opposes Mars early, Cancer, so tempers and to-do lists could both boil over. Hang in there until afternoon, when the Moon slips into dreamy Pisces and everything softens. Cook something comforting. Text your favorite person a memory that makes them laugh. Evenings are your comeback hour.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Every comeback starts with a stumble, so don’t take today’s hiccup to heart. The Sun squares the Moon this morning, Leo, while Jupiter and Mars inch closer to squares of their own. A plan could hit a snag, a pitch could get a lukewarm reply, or a text could sit unanswered. Shake it off and adjust. One off morning can’t dim your star power.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Dr. Google has never once calmed anyone down, so close the search bar. Pluto squares Mercury for a few more days, Virgo, which can turn one weird twinge into a spiral of worst-case scenarios. Book the checkup if something’s bugging you. Then take a walk and give your worried mind something kinder to chew on. Self-care is the smartest research there is.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Two of your single friends would be perfect together, and you’ve known it for months. The Moon trines Venus early, Libra, and Jupiter’s growing sextile sprinkles a little extra luck on anything romantic. Introduce them. Plan a casual group hang so it doesn’t feel like an ambush. Your instincts about people are spot-on, and someday a wedding toast could have your name in it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your curiosity has been circling a new skill for weeks, maybe a language, an instrument, or a trade you can do with your hands. Pluto is building toward a trine with Uranus, Scorpio, and it’s lighting up your hunger for reinvention. Join the beginner class. Embrace being terrible at first. You’ve rebuilt yourself from scratch before, and you always come back more impressive.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Before you volunteer to host, help someone move, and bake for the fundraiser all in one breath, pause. The Moon opposes Jupiter this morning, Sagittarius, and Jupiter’s square to the Sun peaks tomorrow, so your generous heart could write checks your schedule can’t cash. Pick one favor and do it brilliantly. Your friends love your big energy, especially when it comes with follow-through.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Those vacation days you’ve been hoarding won’t roll over forever. Neptune’s long conjunction with Saturn keeps whispering about rest, Capricorn, and the end of the year is a great time to listen. Pull up your calendar and book the days off. Plan somewhere warm or somewhere cozy. The work will be waiting, and you’ll tackle it twice as well after a proper break.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Logic can’t explain away every feeling, as much as you’d like it to. The Moon starts the day in your sign, Aquarius, then squares Uranus tonight, so an emotion you’ve been filing under “later” might pop up without warning. Let it. Text the friend you miss. Admit what stung. Your heart and your brain make a great team when they’re on speaking terms.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your talent has been a free service for way too long. The Moon swims into your sign this afternoon, Pisces, while Neptune’s conjunction with Saturn turns dreamy gifts into something with a price tag. Quote an actual rate for the designs, the photos, or the advice people keep asking for. Getting paid for your magic is a sign of respect, starting with your own.

Pisces monthly horoscope