Daily Horoscope: November 18, 2023

Courage and motivation to dive deep into life’s adventures arise as the sun in Scorpio joins Mars in Scorpio at 12:42 AM. This aspect is known as a Mars cazimi (meaning in the heart of the sun) and it points to an auspicious moment when our willpower, drive, and strength are boosted by the power of the sun!

We’re attracted to the illusion of control, but also drawn to transformative journeys as the moon in Capricorn merges with the ruler of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn at 3:27 AM. Attention turns in forward motion and we’re thinking far ahead once the moon enters Aquarius at 6:28 AM, though we’re encouraged to be mindful of digging our heels in when it comes to conflicting ideals as the moon clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:50 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A tremendous recalibration takes place overnight as the sun in Scorpio joins your ruling planet, Mars, also in Scorpio. This is an empowered moment to untangle yourself from sticky scarcity mindsets, ties that excessively consume your time, energy, and finances, and debt-creating patterns. If you haven’t yet, it’s the perfect time to start acknowledging your own relationship to “No”-vember. Say “no” so that you can say “yes” to what’s most important.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your partners and closest companions could be showing you how to honor the power of “no” (boundaries) as the sun in Scorpio joins Mars. By embracing your capacity for “no,” you’re opening yourself up to deeper and more genuine bonds based on respect, trust, and true love. All this energy culminates to remind you what it means to be a unit.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

It’s time to recalibrate and liberate your vitality! You’re taking initiative and feeling regenerated by cutting out old habits and patterns from your daily work, routines, and hygiene rituals as the sun in Scorpio joins its planetary ruler, Mars, in Scorpio. Perhaps you’ll mark this moment with a deep cleaning of sorts, releasing the ghosts of a stymied lifestyle you’ve intended to be true to.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your access to unhindered vitality arises as the sun in Scorpio merges with its planetary ruler, Mars, in Scorpio. Play is the channel for this liberated energy and you’ll notice a heightened feeling of aliveness circulating through you, the more you allow yourself to engage your life in childlike ways. Show up for yourself this way, and you’ll find the strength and integrity to spread joy to others, even in dark times.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Something’s shifting in your personal life and it’s inviting you to unblock yourself from being authentically you! The sun in Scorpio joins its planetary ruler Mars in Scorpio, inviting you to clear out dark cupboards and sweep out dust bunnies from underneath the bed. Now is the moment to mobilize stuck energy (the dusty and lifeless stuff) that you might have inherited from your family’s lineage, so you can live your own life.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Brilliant lightbulb moments are happening as the sun in Scorpio meets up with its planetary ruler Mars, also in Scorpio, today. A chance to apply your knowledge and take action can open you up to profound learning opportunities if you’re willing to part ways with—or steer clear of—learned self-righteousness and elitism. Have heart and let yourself be schooled by active challenges if you want to become one with your education instead of just being book smart.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Material circumstances are motivating you to implement new strategies and intentions as the sun in Scorpio meets up with its planetary ruler, Mars, in Scorpio. You’re finding ways to stoke the fire that fuels you to take action and manifest the resources that sustain you. You might also feel inspired to disseminate some of those earnings to others, too.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun’s pass through your sign coincides with the recalibration of your body, mind, and spirit, renewing your sense of aliveness and increasing your instinct to move. Further energetic renewal arises today as the sun meets Mars in Scorpio, motivating you to boost your circulation and become one with your vitality. It’s not something to have, it’s what you are!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The last month has been an exhausting period, tempting you to sleep through much of it (literally and metaphorically), though the sun’s merge with Mars in Scorpio sees your exhaustion supported by confrontation with a spiritual encounter—a dream, a message, or an inner dialogue that arises in this period of fatigue and lethargy. Trust that the realizations unfolding within you are an opportune reset to engage your life with vitality and continuity.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could be inspired to take a deeper look at who you are and which path you might choose to take without the powerful influence of your friends and other members of your social circle. It would be isolating and unrealistic to separate yourself from your support system to try and refine your path to fit an identity or an ideal, because your community is a natural luminary guide. The sun in Scorpio’s meeting with Mars reminds you to embrace the fact that parting ways and diverging from certain circles is sometimes a necessary adaptive strategy. Some relationships might be reaching a point of completion, while others are lending you spiritual fortitude as you follow your organically cultivated hopes and dreams.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Not everyone can picture the image or concepts you’re driven to realize, nor should you be held captive to that fact. The sun in Scorpio meets Mars, its planetary ruler, reminding you that self-acceptance will free you to follow the calling that is meant for you. Your ability to change the world isn’t dependent on anyone “getting you.” Keep doing you, Aquarius!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Whether it be a distant location, an academic program, or a spiritual summit, you’re realizing new strategies and ways of pursuing a destination you’re passionate about as the sun in Scorpio meets its ruler, Mars, in Scorpio. Regardless of what challenges might arise—because they always do—you’re more ready than ever to take a spirit-fueling journey!