Daily Horoscope: November 18, 2024

Saturn retrograde returned direct over the weekend, returning the faraway planet’s disciplinarian focus toward external obligations, boundaries, and routines. This outward shift is especially helpful as Saturn continues its transit through Pisces, a celestial domain prone to overthinking and self-doubt. Meanwhile, Mercury directly opposes Jupiter retrograde, bringing challenges within our beliefs, values, and communication styles. Jupiter invites us to entertain new ideas about what success and prosperity can really look like, and Mercury’s presence calls us to keep our minds open during this informative and evolutionary time.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

An inactive sextile between Eris retrograde and waning gibbous Moon paired with a challenging square between Eris and Ceres indicates conflict within areas of self-care and nurture. As tempting as it might be to forgo your needs in the name of convenience for yourself or others, this isn’t sustainable, Aries. You have to start taking care of yourself some time.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus retrograde forms a harmonious trine with Ceres under your sign and Capricorn, respectively, suggesting it’s time to entertain new ways of taking care of yourself or others. What used to work before might no longer be as comforting now, and that’s okay, Taurus. Needs constantly evolve. Having to change your approach is a sign of growth, not failure.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury directly opposes Jupiter retrograde under Sagittarius and your celestial domain. Your ruling planet’s standoff with Jupiter indicates change, challenges, or, more likely, both within areas of expansion and education. Be wary of standing on such high ground that the cosmos’ valuable lessons can’t reach you, Gemini. We can all stand to learn new things—that includes you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A challenging square between the waning gibbous Moon and Neptune retrograde under Gemini and Pisces signals toward an inability or unwillingness to be honest about your life path or relationships. As tempting as it might be to fall into Neptune’s rose-colored trap, you owe it to yourself to take in your reality in all its splendor and pitfalls, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Sometimes, the ideas most conducive to personal success are the most challenging to stomach. The Sun’s ongoing opposition to Uranus retrograde keeps these uncomfortable ideas flowing. Rather than exhaust yourself trying to fight off these revelations, lean into what scares you so much about them. It’s far likelier that things aren’t as bleak or unattainable as they seem from your perspective.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde under Sagittarius and Gemini. The cosmos are offering new ideas and perspectives, which can be especially difficult for you and your desire to maintain some semblance of control over your surroundings. Don’t be so quick to write off these discoveries just because you didn’t come up with them yourself.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ ongoing transit through Capricorn offers a more pragmatic approach to matters of the heart or wallet. Your desire to help others is admirable, Libra. But right now, the stars are urging you to hunker down and start doling out these resources more carefully. Not every problem is yours to fix. Failure to realize that will only create more stress.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, forms two favorable but largely inactive sextiles with the Sun and Neptune retrograde under your celestial domain and Pisces, respectively. These alignments suggest transformations ahead, but these shifts are going to appear on their own time. Don’t try to rush this process. While it might not feel like it right now, you have plenty of time.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde forms a direct opposition with Mercury under Gemini and your celestial domain, bringing with it new and unexpected changes to your ideas and values. Keeping an open mind will help you navigate these shifts more easily. The stronger you cling to old beliefs, the more uncomfortable these revelations will become. A little flexibility can go a long way.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet returned direct over the weekend, shifting its disciplinarian focus toward external obligations and challenges. Enjoy the return of your confidence and gut instincts as Saturn’s forward shift eases feelings of self-doubt and internal conflict. Of course, not every issue will resolve itself automatically, Capricorn. But you can at least move forward, relying on yourself with greater assuredness.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde’s ongoing opposition to the Sun under Scorpio continues to shake up your ideas of stability, power, and progress. Like it or not, sometimes, there is only one way forward. Blazing your own path is an admirable endeavor, but it’s not always an option. The quicker you come to terms with this fact, the less bruising your ego will suffer.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde forms a challenging square with the waning gibbous Moon, suggesting an inability or unwillingness to let go of negative or toxic energy in your life. The stars urge you to consider a reality that doesn’t make you responsible for pulling out the best in others. In some instances—perhaps like this one—you can show them the way with your absence.

Pisces monthly horoscope

