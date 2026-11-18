Jupiter has never met a portion size it didn’t want to double, and today it squares the Sun, so expect a lot of everything. Bigger opinions, bigger promises, bigger plans than anyone has time for. Confidence is high, which is wonderful right up until it tips into overreach. Mars squares the Sun tomorrow, too, so egos stay touchy for a couple of days, stargazer, and a dash of humility goes a long way. Luckily, the Moon in Pisces trines Mercury this morning, making it easier to soften your tone and read between the lines. Go big where it counts, scale back everywhere else, and let your heart make the final call.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Quick question before you fire off that reply to the boss, the landlord, or the HOA: do you want to vent or do you want to win? Mars squares the Sun tomorrow, Aries, so authority figures could test your patience today. Gather your receipts, sleep on the response, and come back with facts. Calm and prepared is your scariest mode, and they know it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

That candle you’ve been saving for a special occasion is gathering dust. Light it. Jupiter is building toward a sweet sextile with Venus, Taurus, and Mars keeps things lively. Use the fancy dishes on a random weeknight. Wear the expensive perfume to the grocery store. Life’s too short to keep your nicest things in storage, and an ordinary Wednesday counts as an occasion.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your friend is halfway through a story, and you’ve already got a better one loaded. Hold it. The Moon trines Mercury this morning, Gemini, tuning your ear to what people mean beneath what they say. Ask a follow-up question instead of a punchline. Let the silence sit for a second. When you listen this well, people feel seen, and they’ll remember you for it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Grandma’s recipe card, the one with the grease stains and the cryptic measurements, is calling your name. The Moon drifts through Pisces and trines Mercury, Cancer, putting you in a sentimental, storytelling mood. Call the relative who knows the secret ingredient and ask for the backstory too. Cook it tonight. Some of the best inheritances come in a casserole dish.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your shopping cart currently reflects the lifestyle of a yacht owner. Jupiter squares the Sun today, Leo, which can make every splurge feel justified, and every price tag feel like a suggestion. Sleep on anything over a hundred bucks. Keep the one item that made your heart race and let the rest go. Your sparkle comes from you, so the receipt can stay small.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Yes, your partner or roommate loads the dishwasher wrong. Let them. The Moon swims through Pisces and trines Mercury this morning, Virgo, softening your urge to correct, edit, and reorganize everyone in your orbit. Thank them anyway. Save your genius for problems that need it. People relax around you when they know they don’t have to be perfect, and so do you.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Twinkle lights before Thanksgiving are a hot take, and you’re allowed to have one. Jupiter is building toward a sextile with Venus, Libra, while Mars keeps adding fuel, so make your home feel magical. String the lights. Swap in the cozy throw pillows. Let the neighbors talk. A people pleaser who decorates for their own joy first is something special.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Hints about your birthday plans only go so far, because your people can’t read minds. Pluto squares Mercury for a few more days, Scorpio, so your words carry extra intensity. Aim to be direct. Name the restaurant. Tell your favorite people you’d love a surprise, or that you’d rather die than get one. Your season ends soon, so celebrate your way.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Somewhere in the middle of a friend’s venting session, the urge to deliver a twenty-minute lecture on fixing their entire life kicks in. Resist. Jupiter squares the Sun today, Sagittarius, so your wisdom could come out preachier than intended. Ask whether they want advice or a sympathetic ear. Your big-picture brain is a gift, and good timing makes people want to hear it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The pros-and-cons list says one thing, and your stomach keeps saying another. Neptune’s long conjunction with Saturn is teaching you to trust both, Capricorn. Facts are great, and instincts count as information too. Give the feeling a vote before you sign anything. You’ve built a whole life on smart decisions, and the smartest ones always had a little heart in them.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The world needs fixing, and you don’t need a bigger platform to start. Neptune sextiles Uranus while Pluto builds toward a trine with it, Aquarius, kicking your humanitarian streak into high gear. Volunteer at the food bank. Donate the coats you haven’t worn in years. Small, local action turns your big ideals into something people can eat, wear, and feel.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A good cry in the parked car is a perfectly healthy hobby. The Moon floats through your sign today, Pisces, so emotions could arrive in waves. Let them come. Blast the sad song, wipe the mascara, and keep driving. Pluto’s sextile to Neptune helps you process it all and come out lighter. Your soft heart is one of the strongest things about you.

Pisces monthly horoscope