Daily Horoscope: November 19, 2023

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Discussions flow smoothly in both your platonic and romantic relationships as the moon in Aquarius mingles with Venus in Libra. Exciting developments can come about from exchanging unique ideas as the moon links up with Mercury in Sagittarius. Perhaps it’s a good time to put heads together and form a team project.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You can gain more support or make new allies in the workplace as the moon in Aquarius mingles with Venus in Libra! Exchanging ideas with colleagues or coworkers could lead to brilliant solutions. It’s also a favorable time to prepare for and polish ideas you want to present to a wider audience. Conversations about giving due credit might come up as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius mingles with Venus in Libra, making it an excellent day to brush up on your vocational skills or entertain yourself with new engaging subjects. Perhaps you’ll start a new artistic project, and manifest something sublime or return to a beloved hobby. Trying new things with your partners could bring you closer together as the moon links up with Mercury in Sagittarius. A spiritual calling or your moral compass can invite partners to perceive you on a deeper level.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Constructive conversations about shared responsibility and finances could come up with family or roommates as the moon in Aquarius mingles with Venus in Libra. A different approach or change in the division of labor and expenses can bring about more harmony as the moon links up with Mercury in Sagittarius.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Appreciation is boosted in your professional and personal partnerships as the moon in Aquarius links up with Mercury in Sagittarius, making it an excellent day for negotiations and reaching harmonious agreements. A change in work contracts or sudden changes in your career could come about as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus, calling for significant shifts from your partners. Discussions about pros and cons might need to be had.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Coworkers might be in a generous mood as the moon in Aquarius mingled with Venus in Libra. Perhaps it’s a lovely time to break bread together. Shared stories and moral support can inspire a deeper sense of camaraderie as the moon links up with Mercury in Sagittarius.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re feeling attractive and flirty as the moon in Aquarius mingles with Venus in your sign, Libra. Music, art, and good conversation can uplift even the most boring or labor intensive parts of your day as the moon links up with Mercury in Sagittarius. This is also a good time to practice your creativity by being frugal and improvising. It’s a supportive time to inspire young minds like children (if they’re in your life), to learn basic skills lost in the modern age.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Respect, validation, and appreciation are flourishing in your family dynamics as the moon in Aquarius links up with Mercury in Sagittarius. Constructive conversations are taking place, demonstrating that different values and preferences can coexist. Watch out for the reflex to play devil’s advocate as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Protective, perhaps even defensive, vibes could indicate breached boundaries, requiring repair.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your social circle can engage your need for intellectual stimulation, inspiring you to dive deeper into new topics as the moon in Aquarius mingles with Venus in Libra. Your natural curiosity is heightened as the moon links up with Mercury in your sign, Sagittarius. Your ability to absorb and connect disparate ideas is exceptionally sharp today!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Worthwhile conversations about the future are capturing your interest as the moon in Aquarius mingles with Venus in Libra and you might realize a valuable networking opportunity has been right under your nose as the moon links up with Mercury in Sagittarius. A dream can provide new insight into what truly matters to you and how to get from point A to point B.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Main character energy hooks you up with genuine allies and guides as the moon in Aquarius mingles with Mercury in Sagittarius. Exchanged ideas are received with grace and a sense of belonging now. Your personal values, however, might be at odds with your family’s, or you might not be where you want to be, geographically or otherwise, as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Family dynamics could require a bit more patience and show of good faith.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Premonitions and dreams of portent could come up as the moon in Aquarius mingles with Venus in Libra and connects with Mercury in Sagittarius, guiding you to let go of the past and embrace your destiny. Keep a dream journal by the bed.