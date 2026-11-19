If the driver at the four-way stop can’t decide who goes first, take a breath before you lean on the horn. The Sun squares Mars today, the peak of a clash that’s been building since early November, and it puts egos and irritation on a hair trigger. Drive gets a boost too, stargazer, so aim that heat at your to-do list instead of the people you love. Relief arrives in the evening when the Moon in Pisces trines the Sun, and Neptune’s approaching trine keeps everyone a little more forgiving. Just after midnight, the Moon charges into Aries, so tomorrow rolls in with a full tank of gas and a better attitude.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your inbox won’t produce that answer any sooner, no matter how often you refresh it. The Sun squares Mars today, Aries, so waiting on news, a callback, or a decision could make you twitchy. Burn the restless energy by scrubbing the fridge or assembling that bookshelf. The Moon swings into your sign tonight, and whatever you’ve been waiting on is closer than it feels.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Holiday gifts in mid-November sound unhinged until you remember how good your taste is. Jupiter is edging toward a sextile with Venus, Taurus, so the perfect gifts practically wave at you from the shelf. Grab the cozy sweater for your sister and the fancy olive oil for your foodie friend. Early birds get the good stuff and skip the December panic.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Forty-seven unanswered texts are sitting in your phone like dirty dishes in the sink. Mercury is moving forward through Scorpio, Gemini, which makes it a great day to clear the backlog. Reply to the group chat. Answer the friend who checked in three weeks ago. Keep it short and warm. The people you love will be thrilled to hear from you, late or not.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Late-night house listings in towns you’ve never visited make a perfectly normal hobby. The Moon drifts through Pisces toward Neptune and trines the Sun tonight, Cancer, so your daydreams about home could get extra vivid. Save the listings. Picture the porch, the garden, the kitchen with room for everyone. Every home you’ll ever love starts as a daydream like this one.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

That rude cashier or snippy coworker probably isn’t thinking about you at all. The Sun squares Mars today, Leo, so tempers flare easily, yours included. Neptune is building toward a trine with the Sun, though, giving you an extra dose of grace. Assume they’re having a terrible week and offer a warm smile anyway. Kindness under pressure is the classiest flex there is.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Credit where it’s due: your coworker crushed that presentation, and you noticed every brilliant detail. Tell them. Mercury is moving forward through Scorpio, Virgo, and your eye for quality is in top form. Send the message or mention it in the meeting. You’re famous for spotting what’s wrong, so imagine how much your praise means when you hand it out.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Group dinners get awkward when someone orders lobster and then suggests splitting the check evenly. Mars sextiles Venus, Libra, while Jupiter’s sextile keeps building, so you can speak up without causing a scene. Ask the server for separate checks before anyone orders. Pay for exactly what you ate. Fairness is your love language, and your friends will respect you more for keeping it simple.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Envy is a pretty great compass if you’re brave enough to read it. The Sun in your sign squares Mars today, Scorpio, while Pluto’s trine with Uranus keeps pushing you toward bold change. Notice whose life makes you a little jealous right now. That feeling is pointing at something you want. Write it down, then take one step toward it before your season wraps.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Birthday season starts this weekend, and the passport is getting restless. Jupiter is still glowing from its conjunction with Mars, Sagittarius, so big adventure plans feel extra exciting. Look up flights to the place you keep mentioning at parties. Price out the cabin or the solo getaway. A trip on the calendar is the best birthday gift you could give yourself.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The same lunch every day for three years counts as a tradition, but it might be time for a remix. Uranus sextiles Saturn, Capricorn, giving you a green light to update routines that have gone stale. Try the new spot down the block. Take a different route to work. Small experiments keep that brilliant brain of yours curious and fresh.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

That wild invention you sketched on a napkin last year keeps popping back into your head. Neptune sextiles Uranus while Pluto builds toward a trine with it, Aquarius, so ideas that sounded far-fetched could start feeling possible. Pull out the sketch. Look into a rough prototype. Your weirdest ideas have always been your best ones, so give this one a shot.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

First impressions are your secret weapon, so trust that funny feeling about the new person at work. The Moon moves through your sign toward Neptune, Pisces, while Neptune’s trine with the Sun tunes up your intuition. Notice who makes you feel at ease and who drains you. Keep your conclusions to yourself for now. Your gut has a long track record of being right.

Pisces monthly horoscope