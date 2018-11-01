Daily Horoscope: November 2, 2018

A dramatic moon in Leo connects with Venus retrograde at 12:31 AM before the moon enters down-to-earth Virgo at 1:48 AM. The moon connects with Uranus at 2:06 AM, bringing surprises, then squares off with Mercury at 6:24 AM to stir up conversation. The moon connects with Saturn at 10:26 AM, encouraging us to reflect on our boundaries. A good mood arrives when the moon connects with the sun at 7:40 PM.

All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Virgo today, Scorpio, lighting up the sector of your chat that rules your social life. Excitement arrives in your relationships, and productive conversations are had.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Virgo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success. A powerful energy for building wealth and recognition flows today, Sag. Your intuition is especially active.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, Capricorn, finding you in an adventurous mood! Unexpected good times come your way—just watch out for misunderstandings, but even so, things will eventually even out today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Virgo lights up a very sensitive sector of your chart today, Aquarius. You’re working through complicated emotions, but you’ll still be productive today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign, Virgo! It’s an exciting day for communication—news is on the way, and a deep conversation takes place tonight.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters diligent Virgo today, Aries, finding you busy tackling your chores. An exciting conversation comes early on, and a productive mood flows at work.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! Unexpected opportunities come your way, and tonight brings an easy energy between you and your partners.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Virgo today, Gemini, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. Surprising emotions come up for you to work through, but you’re still in a productive mood.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters thoughtful Virgo today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. This evening is a wonderful time to connect with a crush or to create art!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Virgo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules money. Exciting shifts at work are taking place. Security is a theme you’re reflecting on this evening.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! Make time for self-care: Spend time in nature and catch up with your best friends. Easy energy around communication flows this evening.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Virgo early today, illuminating a very private sector of your chart and encouraging you to catch up on rest and time alone. Trust your intuition this evening.

