Daily Horoscope: November 2, 2020

The moon enters inquisitive air sign Gemini at 5:00 AM, kicking up communication, and we are in a cheerful, affectionate mood as the moon connects with Venus at 7:31 PM. It’s a lovely day to connect! A fun, breezy energy flows.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters chatty air sign Gemini, kicking up conversation. Mercury is retrograde and you’re running into people from your past and revisiting conversations, but an easy, gentle energy is in the air today, inspiring a pleasant attitude as you connect with others.

Taurus

The moon leaves your sign and enters Gemini, shifting your focus to finances and issues concerning security. The moon makes a helpful connection to Venus, bringing resources your way.

Gemini

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini! Make time to reconnect with yourself. The world is on your emotional wavelength, and flirtatious energy flows as the moon mingles with sweet Venus.

Cancer

The moon enters Gemini, finding you reconnecting with your inner voice. Make time to connect with your past, and to catch up on rest. It’s a slow but easygoing day.

Leo

You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon enters chatty air sign Gemini. It’s a lovely day for networking as the moon mingles with darling Venus: People are getting along, and you’re feeling popular!

Virgo

Your attention is on your career today as the moon enters busy Gemini. Financial blessing or perhaps some gifts are on the way as the moon connects with Venus.

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in an adventurous mood! Easy energy flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus. Romance is in the air!

Scorpio

You’re reflecting on closure and endings as the moon enters Gemini, and you’re releasing the past with ease as the moon mingles with darling Venus.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and easy energy flows for relating with others as the moon mingles with lovely Venus. It’s a great day to network and intellectual connection.

Capricorn

The moon enters busy Gemini, inspiring you to get organized. You’re beautifying your work space as the moon connects with Venus. You’re feeling popular and appreciated for your hard work!

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and romance is in the air as the moon connects with sweet Venus. Today is full of fun and adventure—enjoy!

Pisces

The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and inspiring you to get cozy! You’re releasing the past as the moon connects with Venus. Issues concerning shared resources are smoothed over.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.