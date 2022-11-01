Daily Horoscope: November 2, 2022

The moon in Aquarius makes a harmonious connection with action planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini, at 7:08 AM, encouraging us to reflect deeply on what motivates us. The moon enters intuitive and creative water sign Pisces at 2:46 PM, finding us in the mood to make or enjoy art, have fun with loved ones, and simply go with the flow! Make time to reflect on your dreams and connect with your inner voice.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Meaningful discussions can take place as the moon in Aquarius makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini. Catch up on rest as the moon enters Pisces! Make time to explore your dreams and fantasies.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You might be considering what you need to adjust in your budget as the moon in Aquarius connects with Mars in retrograde in Gemini. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Pisces; it’s a fantastic time to connect with people who share your interests and hobbies.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius mingles with Mars retrograde in your sign, Gemini, finding you reflecting deeply on your next move. You could be eager to travel at this time. The moon enters Pisces, finding you focused on building your legacy.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini, which can find you resolving a lingering issue. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, and you might be planning your next vacation.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in your opposite sign Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini, encouraging communication. The moon enters Pisces later on, which might find you settling a debt or connecting with a partner about shared resources.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini, which can find you reorganizing your calendar. The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces later on, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Aquarius mingles with Mars retrograde in Gemini, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere. The moon enters Pisces later on, bringing creativity and whimsy to your everyday routine!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

A busy energy flows at home as the moon in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces later on, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in your opposite sign Gemini, which can find you and your partners connecting in a deep way. The moon enters Pisces, and you may be connecting with the past.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini, inspiring productivity. You could be reorganizing your schedule. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging communication and open-mindedness.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The day opens with the moon in your sign, Aquarius, and it connects with action planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! The moon enters Pisces later on, bringing your focus to finances.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius mingles with Mars retrograde in Gemini, which can find you feeling a sense of emotional release! The moon enters your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self love.