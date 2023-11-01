Daily Horoscope: November 2, 2023

We’re feeling intimate and safe to explore something positioned a bit beyond our comfort zones as the moon in Cancer aligns with the sun in Scorpio and connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 12:23 PM and 1:31 PM, respectively. It’s an opportune time to expand emotional awareness and get more familiar with evolving senses of pleasure! A chance to connect with our capacity for courage arrives when the moon links up with Mars in Scorpio at 10:01 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Privacy and intimacy are at the top of your mind as the moon in Cancer aligns with the sun and Mars in Scorpio today. Family support could come to your aid or shared financial goals may be up for discussion.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A tender dialogue could open up between you and a partner or casual conversations (online or while out and about) can get deep and personal, reminding you how interconnected people truly are as the moon in Cancer aligns with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. You might feel generous and offer some words of advice or share some inspiring art as a way of sharing joy when the moon links up with Jupiter in Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your values may feel shored or financial circumstances are flowing favorably as the moon in Cancer aligns with the sun and mars in Scorpio. A gift or influx of support and resources can boost your energy levels, helping you sustain the kind of lifestyle you’ve been working hard to cultivate.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Invitations to express yourself more truthfully, perhaps artistically, arrive as the moon in Cancer mingles with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. It’s an opportune time to let your emotions flow and have a place to live outside of you, in an object or project, or through some movement. Interesting conversations may pop up in your social circle as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your energy is at its low point today as the moon continues its crawl through Cancer, though you can feel inspired to rearrange your living space and tend to loose threads at home as the moon links up with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. Professionally, you might have something cooking behind the scenes; a career project could pick up support from higher-ups or the public as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You might come across new avenues that lead toward your dream as the moon in Cancer aligns with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. Conversations in your social circles invite a feeling of belonging and increased awareness. Allies are validating your intuition.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

People are feeling moved by your offerings today. A moment of appreciation and recognition for the heart you pour into your work can boost your confidence as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. You’re letting go of seeds that aren’t ready to take root and grow as the moon links up with Jupiter in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with the sun and Mars in Scorpio and you might find comfort from foreign ideologies or feel moved to pray and offer courage to those you can’t share proximity with. Philosophical conversations with loved ones and close friends may arise as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A much-needed release may help big emotions pass as the moon in Cancer aligns with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. You can feel relieved and supported by someone willing to help carry something weighing heavily on your heart as the moon in Cancer connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Alternatively, you might receive extra resources to see a work project through.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Special bonding moments are unfolding today! The moon in Cancer aligns with the sun and Mars in Scorpio, and you’re invited to share a piece of your heart with your social circle. Partners may open up about a divergence in or change to their dreams and aspirations.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with the sun and Mars in Scorpio and you’re making strides in your professional life. A comforting meal or daily ritual is feeding your sense of purpose and your capacity to show up for your life’s work with poise.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You could feel swept up by the romance of cultural or philosophical ideals that contrast with what’s familiar to you as the moon in Cancer mingles with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. A chance to learn something new and interesting may pop up as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus.