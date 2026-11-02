Daily Horoscope: November 2, 2026

Mondays usually get a bad rap, but this one arrives with swagger. The Moon spends the day in Leo, linking arms with Mars in the morning and Jupiter by evening, so people wake up bold and stay generous into the night. Mars also opens a sweet sextile with Venus, stargazer, making flirting and smoothing things over with a grumpy coworker a whole lot easier. The one asterisk belongs to Mercury retrograde, two days from meeting the Sun. A hidden detail is about to surface, so hold off on big signatures and bigger confessions. Go big on effort and attitude today. Save the irreversible moves for later in the week, once the full story is out.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Coffee is optional this morning, since you wake up already running at full speed. The Moon teams up with Mars in Leo, Aries, and Mars kicks off a friendly sextile with Venus, so your boldness comes across as pure charm. Tackle the task everyone else keeps dodging before lunch. Save a little gas in the tank for tonight, too. Monday belongs to you.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Date night on a Monday sounds a little unhinged, which is exactly why it works. Mars kicks off a sextile with Venus, Taurus, and Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus adds some luck to the mix. With Venus retrograde, go back to an old favorite spot. Tonight’s Moon-Venus sextile turns an ordinary dinner into the highlight of the day. Single? Take yourself.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Juicy secondhand news is burning a hole in your pocket. Retrograde Mercury is closing in on the Sun, Gemini, and the full story won’t come out for another couple of days. Mars’s square to Mercury is fading, but it still lets half-truths travel around the office. Sit on the gossip until Wednesday. Being the one who got it right always wins over being first.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Take full credit for your work today, no humble disclaimers attached. The Moon moves through bold Leo and teams up with Mars this morning, Cancer, then Jupiter by evening, so confidence comes easier than usual. Mention the win in the meeting. Post what you made. Tonight’s Moon-Venus sextile means the people who love you will cheer the hardest, so let them.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Comeback season starts this morning. The Moon in your sign joins Mars early and Jupiter later, Leo, while Pluto’s long square to the Sun is in its final days. That heavy stretch you’ve been grinding through is wrapping up, and your spark is coming back. One catch: Mercury retrograde is closing in on the Sun, so keep the big announcement in drafts.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

That mistake from last week is way smaller than the replay in your head. Mars’s square to Mercury is finally easing, Virgo, so the heat around it cools off. Retrograde Mercury moves toward the Sun, too, which helps the whole picture come together over the next few days. Stop rewinding the tape. Forgive yourself, then go be great at something new.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

That pros-and-cons list has run its course. Mars starts a sextile with Venus, Libra, lending you the decisiveness you usually borrow from friends, while Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus brings luck to the choice. Venus retrograde keeps steering you back to the same option. Take the hint already. Make the call tonight, then stop polling everyone you know about it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Two weeks of running on fumes are almost over. Pluto’s square to the Sun wraps up tomorrow, Scorpio, and the power struggle that drained your battery loosens its grip. Your energy comes back in waves. Spend it on yourself first, since your birthday season has barely gotten a second of your attention. Book something fun. Plan the celebration you’d throw for your best friend.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A friend’s half-baked dream needs a hype person tonight. The Moon meets Jupiter in Leo this evening, Sagittarius, and Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus makes your enthusiasm contagious. Jupiter’s slow approach to Mars adds the guts to help them take the first step. Ask the follow-up questions. Offer your skills. Nothing lights you up like watching someone you love go for it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The weird idea you keep shelving might be the most practical one you’ve had in years. Uranus sextiles Saturn retrograde, Capricorn, which pairs your sensible streak with a taste for the unconventional. Pull the plan back out and look at it again. Run the numbers like you would for anything else. The fresh approach could save you time, money, and a pile of headaches.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Old opinions can retire with full honors. Uranus retrograde in chatty Gemini has you rethinking a stance you’ve defended for years, Aquarius, and its sextile to Saturn helps you own the change with your head held high. Tell the friend who argued the other side that they were right all along. Changing your mind is the most rebellious move you’ve got.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Shower ideas make surprisingly good business plans. Neptune retrograde in Aries sends you back to a dream you tabled, Pisces, and its sextile to Uranus adds a jolt of fresh inspiration. Write the idea down before it evaporates. Take one small step on it tonight, like buying the domain or texting the friend who’d help. Small moves turn daydreams into plans.

Pisces monthly horoscope