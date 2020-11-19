Daily Horoscope: November 20, 2020

The moon in free-spirited Aquarius clashes with wildcard Uranus at 5:41 AM and messenger Mercury at 3:15 PM, bringing surprises and breakthroughs. The moon mingles with warrior Mars at 7:49 PM, creating a proactive energy.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Aquarius isn’t afraid to be a little weird, and neither should you! Be yourself, dear Aries; your real friends will get it. And you might make a few new friends, too!

Taurus

When it comes to your career, you won’t settle on being just like everyone else in your field, and today’s moon in Aquarius helps you and your unique abilities shine.

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, encouraging you to break out of your usual routine. Your options are expanding, and you’re ready for a new adventure. Unexpected invitations arrive today!

Cancer

The moon is in Aquarius today, bringing up intense and unexpected emotions. Surprising shifts are taking place in your social life, and you may find that what used to be important to you feels different now. Changes are taking place, so go slow!

Leo

Your focus is on your relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Aquarius, and unexpected shifts take place, especially at work—but some exciting news is likely to come your way, too.

Virgo

You’re busy getting organized as the moon moves through Aquarius, but some unexpected changes to your itinerary may take place as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus. Keep your plans flexible.

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and unexpected thrills come your way as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus and connects with action planet Mars.

Scorpio

Your focus is on your home and family as the moon moves through Aquarius, and you’re making some changes in your partnerships as unexpected issues come up. Today is all about flexibility and being proactive!

Sagittarius

The moon moves through Aquarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and unexpected news and plans pop up as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus. Fun arrives as the moon mingles with fiery Mars.

Capricorn

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the financial sector of your chart today, and as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus, you’re considering an unexpected purchase. However, as the moon connects with Mars, you’re not looking to make a move that would be unwise for your sense of security.

Aquarius

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, and it clashes with your ruling planet Uranus, inspiring you to make an unexpected change, especially concerning your live situation or your boundaries. You’re saying what needs to be said today.

Pisces

Take it slow today as the moon moves through Aquarius. Unexpected news comes as the moon clashes with Uranus, but you’re feeling confident about which move to make as the moon connects with action planet Mars.

