Daily Horoscope: November 20, 2024

Yesterday’s opposition between the waning gibbous Moon and Venus makes way for the same aspect between the still-shrinking Moon and Ceres, a dwarf planet governing how we nurture and support ourselves and our communities. Meanwhile, the Moon in Cancer also forms a harmonious trine with Neptune retrograde in Pisces, making for a water-dominant alignment that promotes creativity, sensitivity, and intuition. This cosmic pattern points to a need for thinking outside of the box in regard to giving back to others, tending to oneself, and what appropriate personal or social change can look like.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As the Sun inches further into fire-ruled Sagittarius, your ruling planet, Mars, starts to form a harmonious trine with this ego-driven celestial body. This cosmic alignment increases clarity around principles and values and makes it easier to act on them. Mars’ transit through Leo indicates standing up for what you believe in will become especially pertinent in areas of social standing.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus retrograde forms a harmonious trine with Ceres under your sign and Capricorn, increasing motivation to innovate and push against the status quo. Within the context of Ceres’ direct opposition to the waning gibbous Moon, these transformations will likely spur from opening your mind to behaviors, ideas, or relationships you could stand to leave behind so that you can forge ahead.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms an auspicious trine with Chiron retrograde in Aries, suggesting greater emotional prosperity. The latter dwarf planet governs our vulnerable soft spots and past hurt. When in trine with communicative Mercury, it will become easier to process, acknowledge, and move on from these painful experiences. You owe it to yourself to push past the initial discomfort, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Yesterday’s opposition between the waning gibbous Moon and Venus gives way for a lunar opposition to Ceres in Capricorn, shifting emotional focus toward ways we can support ourselves and our immediate communities. This cosmic alignment prioritizes care and recuperation. Avoid taking on more responsibilities during this time, Cancer. Instead, focus on taking care of the business already on your plate.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms an auspicious trine with the Sun, providing greater cohesion between the inner and outer self. Speaking your mind, problem-solving, and forging your cosmic life path all become less arduous during this time. With Mars continuing its transit through your celestial domain, you have an extra boost of cosmic energy for putting action to thoughts and ideas.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet forms a positive trine with Chiron retrograde in Aries, indicating greater emotional clarity and potential for healing from past hurt. Truly moving on from these negative experiences requires trudging through the initial discomfort of identifying and acknowledging the problems so that you know exactly how to move on from them. Inner peace is closer than ever, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ ongoing transit through Capricorn continues to place an emotional and financial emphasis on stability and security. Branching out and trying new things, whether they’re monetary investments or relationships, can be exciting and ultimately beneficial. But right now, the stars seem to be urging you to hunker down and stick with what you know works. There will be time to explore soon.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning gibbous Moon forms an auspicious trine with the Sun in the latter celestial body’s final days in your cosmic domain, creating greater collaboration between the inner and outer self. Seize this energy while it’s here by finding opportunities to speak your mind, make your case, and advocate for yourself. This increased clarity will make a normally nerve-wracking process less so.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde continues its favorable sextile with Chiron retrograde at the same time that the latter dwarf planet forms a harmonious trine with Mercury. As your retrograde ruling planet invites new ideas and beliefs into the cosmic fold, Mercury’s nearby presence helps process and fully understand them as they arise. You have a better handle on the way forward than you think, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With Saturn’s ongoing transit through Pisces and Venus’ harmonious trine with Chiron retrograde under your sign and Aries, all cosmic signs point to emotional reckoning and perseverance. Your ruling planet’s presence through sensitive Pisces has been placing a clear focus on boundaries and fortitude through discomfort. It’s time to leave behind destructive patterns to make room for more positivity, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As the trine between your ruling planet and Ceres continues, the stars maintain their message of creative compassion and innovative self-care. What the rest of the world sees as appropriate nurturing of oneself might not be what works best for you, and that’s okay, Aquarius. It’s not your job to stick with only what falls in line with others’ standards.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, forms a harmonious trine with the waning gibbous Moon in Cancer. The Moon’s placement in its ruling Zodiac sign increases emotional clarity, particularly when it comes to knowing what ideas or feelings to leave in the past. Now is an ideal time to let go of grudges and anxieties that are no longer serving you, Pisces.

